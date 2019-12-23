Local Sports roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Boys

Joplin, Mo. 59, Rogers Heritage 55

The War Eagles saw a late lead slip away in the 4-States Challenge n Saturday in Webb City, Mo.

Heritage (6-3) held a 51-50 lead with 2 minutes, 44 seconds left to play, but Joplin rallied for the win.

Logan Glenn and Jason Kimball led a balanced scoring attack with 14 points each, while Micah Hill and Logan Clines added 12 each. Hill hit four 3-pointers

Heritage led 19-14 after a quarter thanks to five 3-pointers but trailed 30-28 at halftime and 42-39 after three quarters.

The game in Webb City finished a stretch of six games in nine days for the War Eagles, who won't play again until after Christmas in the Coke Class in Fort Smith.

PREP WRESTLING

Bentonville West finishes second at Raytown South

Tyler Holmes claimed the 120-pound weight class title and was named the Outstanding Wrestler to help the Wolverines finish second out of 18 teams at the Raytown (Mo.) South Holiday Tournament.

Holmes and Brady Stafford (152) each won their weight class, while Daryl Easterling was second at 145 as West had eight wrestlers finish among the top five. Charles Easterling (113) and Pauoa Doctorello (138) each finished third.

Bentonville West finished with 587 points, just behind winner Oak Park's 612, and earned the Team Character award voted on by coaches in the tournament.

Battle for the Blin

At Fayetteville

Boys

Team Scores: 1, Yukon, Okla. 597. 2, Bentonville High 466.5. 3, Southlake Carroll, Texas 445.5. 4, Sullivan, Mo. 440. 5, Greenwood 434. 6, Cabot 398. 7, Norman (Okla.) North 393. 8, Russellville 278. 9, Springdale 267 10, Fayetteville 260.5. 11, Berryville 224.5. 12, Grapevine, Texas 218.5. 13, (tie) Conway, Greenbrier 192.5. 15, Girard, Kan. 186.5. 16, Pulaski Academy. 17, Daviess County 171. 18, North Kansas City 154.5. 19, Shiloh Christian 128.5. 20, Bryant 119. 21, Pulaski Robinson 117.5. 22, Little Rock Christian 115. 23, Rogers Heritage 99. 24, Metro Christian 56. 25, Gentry 39.5. 26, Fort Smith Southside 31. 17, Little Rock Parkview 19. 28, Holland Hall 10.

106: 1, Tristan Stafford, Bentonville. 2, Edgar Banuelos, Rogers Heritage. 3, Zayne Lewis, Springdale.

113: 1, Cooper Mahaffey, Yuko. 2, Ian Branch, Fayetteville. 3, Brody Barnes, Norman North.

120: 1, Jacob Zimmer, Norman North. 2, Baxton Beach, Russellville. 3, Jonah Hanscom, Yukon.

126: 1, Cole Benett, Southlake Carroll. 2, Caleb Winston, Greenbrier. 3, Dillon Witt, Sullivan.

132: 1, Jacob Adams, Bentonville. 2, Cody Price, Russellville, 3, Nat Jeilenik, Conway.

138: 1, Raphael Marascio, Bentonville. 2, Obi Smith, Bentonville. 3, Ty Moose, Greenwood.

145: 1, Brody Rainees, Bentonville. 2, Gabe Stanley, Cabot. 3, Reese Haight, Daviess County.

152: 1, R.T. Noel, Pulaski Robinson. 2, Wallace Tilley, Yukon. 3, Colton Tuck, Greenwood.

160: 1, Mikale Nelson, Cabot. 2, Autin Billy, Yukon. 3, Blaek Gaskill, Southlake Carroll.

170: 1, Jacob Long, Cabot. 2, Lucas Hankins, Shiloh Christian. 3, Auin Wilkinson, Southlake Carroll.

182: 1, Evan Shetley, Sullivan. 2, Michael Holly, Grapevine. 3, Durbie McReynolds, Girard.

195: 1, Conner Columbus, Yukon. 2, Malachi Goforth, Bentonville. 3, Thomas Garner, LR Christian.

220: 1, Xavier Doolin, North Kansas City. 2, Corbin Gordon, Yukon. 3, Tyler Crossno, Greenwod.

285: 1, Colton Record, Berryville. 2, Lane Parks, Yukon. 3, Tristan Brown, Sullivan.

Outstanding Wrestlers: Tristan Stafford, Bentonville; Xavier Doolin, North Kansas City.

Girls

Team Scores: 1, Bentonville 125. 2, North Kansas City 115. 3, Southlake Carroll 103. 4, Fayetteville 89. 5, Springdale 62. 6, 6, Fort Smith Northside 55. 7, Greenwood 46. 8, Rogers Heritage 45. 9, Norman (Okla.) North 24. 10, Berryville 22. 11, Russellville 5.

100 1, Ana Alegria, Southlake Carroll. 2, Ruthan Juonran, Springdale. 3, Lola Culverson, Greenwood.

110 1, Isabella Gonzalez-Luhrs, Southlake Carroll. 2, Ashlin Jones, Bentonville. 3, Cierra Jasso, Rogers Heritage.

120 1, Bayley Trang, Southlake Carroll. 2, Emily Monk, Springdale. 3, Jillian Rooney, Bentonville.

130 1, April Stanley, Fayetteville. 2, Daniela Villegas, Berryville. 3, Shelby Lunn, Bentonville.

140 1, Mayte Rodrigues, Fayetteville. 2, Savanna Stone, Greenwood. 3, Emma Primeaux, North Kansas City.

150 1, Addison Lindsey, Norman North. 2, Simone Phoenix, North Kansas City. 3, Kenzy Sobh, Southlake Carroll.

160 1, Allyah Ashby, North Kansas City. 2, Brooklyn Scott, Bentonville. 3, Alecia Gray, Rogers Heritage.

170 1, Melena Jones, North Kansas City. 2, Gabriela Perez, Fort Smith Northside. 3, Kalei Owen, Bentonville.

200 1, Daisy Cabriales, Southlake Carroll. 2, Jadyn Brigham, Fort Smith Northside. 3, Megan Morse, Greenwood.

Sports on 12/23/2019