Longhorns chop down No. 1 Cardinal

AUSTIN, Texas -- Charli Collier was a bit player last season for Texas, a slow-developing freshman despite her status as one of the top recruits in the country.

Now she's turning into a star, as No. 1 Stanford found out Sunday.

Texas became the first unranked women's team to beat the top-ranked squad since January, getting 20 points and a career-best 19 rebounds from Collier to knock off Stanford 69-64.

The Longhorns (7-4) beat the No. 1 team for the first time since 2004, snapping a string of 13 defeats. Stanford (10-1) became the second top-ranked team to lose this season, after then-No. 1 Oregon fell to Louisville on Nov. 30.

The last unranked team to beat the No. 1 team was North Carolina, which topped Notre Dame on Jan. 27.

The 6-5 Collier averaged just 5.9 points and 4.3 rebounds in 14.4 minutes last season. Including Sunday's game, she's giving the Longhorns 14.9 points and 11.4 rebounds in 31.7 minutes this season.

"I felt like I gotta step up," Collier said. "I'm not a freshman anymore. I'm a sophomore. I'm a key player on the team."

Joyner Holmes had 13 points and eight rebounds for Texas. She missed four minutes of the fourth quarter with a recurring left ankle injury. She was helped off the court and into the locker room.

"In the heat of the moment, it hurt," Holmes said.

She returned with 5:32 remaining and stole an inbounds pass by Alyssa Jerome with less than four seconds left at Texas' defensive end, dribbling in for the final basket.

Sug Sutton scored 12 points for Texas, including two free throws with four seconds remaining, and Celeste Taylor added 10. Jada Underwood snagged 10 rebounds, including seven of Texas' 19 offensive boards.

"They were more aggressive than we were," Stanford Coach Tara VanDerveer said.

Collier made a putback and a free throw to give Texas a 61-60 lead with 3:09 left. Then she made a shot in the lane with 2:28 remaining for a three-point lead. Holmes added two more free throws at the 1:38 mark.

Lexie Hull led the Cardinal with 17 points, including 13 in the second half. Kiana Williams scored 15 -- 12 in the second half -- including two free throws with 48 seconds left.

NO. 2 UCONN 97,OKLAHOMA 53

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 27 points, 15 rebounds and 7 blocks as UConn -- which was without Coach Geno Auriemma -- routed Oklahoma in the Hall of Fame Women's Basketball Showcase.

The 65-year-old Auriemma missed the game after surgery Wednesday to relieve symptoms of diverticulitis, a condition where the colon develops small bulges that can sometimes become infected.

It's the 10th game Auriemma has missed in his 35-year Hall of Fame career. Associate head coach Chris Dailey took over and remained unbeaten filling in for Auriemma.

The Huskies (10-0) also got 11 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 1 block from Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian).

NO. 5 SOUTH CAROLINA 73, NO. 25 SOUTH DAKOTA 60

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- LeLe Grissett had 17 points off the bench as South Carolina outlasted South Dakota for its sixth consecutive victory.

The Gamecocks (12-1) took control midway through the opening period and while South Dakota (11-2) never let things get out of hand, it could not make a significant dent in the double-digit deficit.

As it did in beating Purdue and Duke by a combined 79 points the past two outings, South Carolina used its speed and defense to keep the Coyotes on their heels.

Grissett, a 6-foot-2 junior, had her third straight game with double-digit points after having just one such performance in South Carolina's first 10 games.

Freshman Zia Cooke added 13 points for the Gamecocks.

NO. 8 FLORIDA STATE 79,NO. 24 MICHIGAN 69

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Nausia Woolfolk scored 21 points as Florida State topped Michigan in the Hall of Fame Women's Basketball Showcase.

Kiah Gillespie had 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists -- getting the final one on a basket by Woolfolk just before the buzzer.

Amy Dilk scored a career-high 26 points to lead the Wolverines. Her previous best was 18 as a freshman last year against Washington. Robbins added 20.

Florida State now has three victories over Top 25 teams this season, also beating then-No. 6 Texas A&M and 19th-ranked Michigan State.

NO. 10 UCLA 68,NO. 12 INDIANA 58

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Michaela Onyenwere scored 25 points, Japreece Dean added 24 and UCLA (11-0) stayed unbeaten with a road victory over the Hoosiers (10-2).

The Bruins (11-0) had a big early lead, but the Hoosiers (10-2) rallied to a one-possession deficit in the latter half of the final quarter. But Onyenwere and Dean were too much as UCLA answered each Indiana surge.

Onyenwere, a junior forward, scored 19 second-half points. Dean, a senior guard, made 3 three-pointers in reaching a season high.

NO. 22 WEST VIRGINIA 71, SYRACUSE 69

WINTER PARK, Fla. -- Tynice Martin scored 24 points, Kysre Gondrezick added 23 and West Virginia held on to defeat Syracuse after blowing a 20-point first-half lead.

Madisen Smith added 10 points for the Mountaineers (9-1), who went 2-0 in the Florida Sunshine Classic. They beat No. 19 Michigan State on Saturday.

Kiara Lewis poured in career-high 32 points with six assists for the Orange (6-5), who found themselves down 20 less than four minutes into the second quarter.

