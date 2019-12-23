Police: Man shot in rear after celebrating birthday at Little Rock club

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A North Little Rock man was shot in the rear early Saturday morning near a club where he had been celebrating his birthday, police said.

Julius Hodges, 33, told police he left Club 428 around 2:15 a.m. and was talking to friends on Madison Street when a silver Chevrolet Malibu pulled up, according to a police report.

Hodges said the front passenger window was down and a male with a mask covering his face fired three shots at him, according to the report. Hodges was struck once in the rear.

He told police the Malibu drove away northbound on Madison Street before turning into a neighborhood behind Club 428. Hodges was taken to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, where officers interviewed him.

Police also spoke to a 26-year-old woman who told authorities she was driving a Nissan Sentra that was struck by one of the bullets fired by the same shooter. The woman and two passengers in the Sentra were not injured, according to the report.

Police found shell casings in the area around Club 428 and took them in as evidence.

No description of the shooter was available.