14-year-old boy shot, injured in east Arkansas, police say

Police lights are shown in this file photo.
Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot and injured in West Memphis on Sunday night.
Officers responding to a shooting call at about 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Walnut Drive found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound, according to statements released by West Memphis police.
The teen, whose name wasn't released, was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis for treatment. He was released from the hospital later Sunday night, authorities said.
Police said the investigation into the shooting was ongoing. No suspects were named and no arrests were mentioned in the statements.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.