14-year-old boy shot, injured in east Arkansas, police say

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot and injured in West Memphis on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a shooting call at about 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Walnut Drive found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound, according to statements released by West Memphis police.

The teen, whose name wasn't released, was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis for treatment. He was released from the hospital later Sunday night, authorities said.

Police said the investigation into the shooting was ongoing. No suspects were named and no arrests were mentioned in the statements.