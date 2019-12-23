• The mysterious street artist known as Banksy has displayed a politically charged Nativity scene in Bethlehem, the town revered as Jesus' birthplace, just in time for the busy Christmas season. The artwork, named "Scar of Bethlehem," depicts the birth of Jesus under Israel's West Bank separation barrier with a bullet hole shaped like a star. The piece is displayed at the Walled Off Hotel, a Palestinian guesthouse in Bethlehem that was designed by Banksy and is filled with his artwork. Wisam Salsaa, the hotel manager, said the British artist recently sent the new piece to the hotel. "We see there is a scar," he said. "A hole on the wall marks the wall and the life in Bethlehem." The hotel, which overlooks the separation barrier, sarcastically boasts "the worst view in the world." Since its opening in 2017, it has become a popular tourist draw. "Banksy is trying to remind the world that people of Bethlehem, where Christmas was started, are not celebrating Christmas like the rest of the world," Salsaa said. Israel built the barrier in the early 2000s in what it said was a move to prevent Palestinian suicide bombers in the West Bank from reaching Israel. The Palestinians consider the barrier illegal and call it an Israeli land grab, noting that it has engulfed large chunks of the West Bank onto the Israeli "side." Tourists flocked to the hotel Sunday to see the Nativity scene and other works by Banksy as part of their visit to the city during the peak Christmas season. Rafael Edelmuller, a 37-year-old tourist from London, said he was looking forward to seeing the art after seeing most of Banksy's work in Amsterdam and London. "So we saw the Church of Nativity and then the second thing that we wanted to see was the wall with the Banksy hotel and the artwork," Edelmuller said.

Photo by AP

Banksy's Scar of Bethlehem

• Britain's Prince Charles has chosen an Associated Press photo taken on his historic trip to Cuba for his Christmas card. The image by AP's Ramon Espinosa shows the heir to the British throne behind the wheel of a classic car in Havana alongside his wife Camilla. American cars dating from before Cuba's 1959 revolution are a common sight in the country, but the one Charles drove was a British-built 1953 MG. After driving the convertible to Havana's John Lennon Park, Charles described it as "the most beautiful car. It has an incredibly powerful accelerator." Charles, 71, visited Cuba in March in the first trip to the communist-run island by a member of the British royal family. Espinosa has worked across the Caribbean for the AP. Earlier this year, he captured images of the devastation in the Bahamas wreaked by Hurricane Dorian.

Photo by AP

Prince Charles (right) driving a 1953 MG in Cuba

