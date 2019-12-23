NFL notebook

MILESTONES

The Saints' Michael Thomas finished with 12 catches for 136 yards in New Orleans' 38-28 victory over Tennessee to break Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison's record of 143 for most receptions in a single season. Thomas has 145 catches with one game remaining in the regular season. ... Washington's Adrian Peterson scored his 111th career rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter of a loss to the New York Giants. That broke a tie with Walter Payton and put Peterson in sole possession of fourth on the NFL's career list.

ON THE CLOCK

The Cincinnati Bengals have secured the No. 1 overall pick for the 2020 draft in Las Vegas after their 38-35 overtime loss to Miami. This is the fourth time the Bengals will have the No. 1 pick.

PLAYOFF TIME

The Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers have each qualified for the postseason after missing the playoffs last season. From 1990-2019 -- a streak of 30 consecutive years -- at least four teams have qualified for the playoffs in every season that were not in the postseason the year before.

BIG MAN SCORES

Miami Dolphins rookie defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (315 pounds) caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick in the first quarter against Cincinnati. He became the sixth player weighing at least 300 pounds with a receiving TD this season.

STREAKS & STATS

The Baltimore Ravens earned their 11th consecutive victory and clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs for the first time with a 31-15 victory over the Browns. With the loss, the Browns will miss the playoffs for the 17th consecutive season. ... The Jaguars have lost six of their past seven games and 20 of 27 since a 3-1 start to the 2018 season, which came on the heels of a surprising run to the AFC Championship Game. ... The Lions' skid reached eight games with a 27-17 loss at Denver. ... The Panthers' skid reached seven games after a 38-6 loss to Indianapolis.

ON THE RUN

The Baltimore Ravens rushed for 243 yards in the victory at Cleveland. The Ravens are the seventh team since 1970 and first since the 1978 Kansas City Chiefs (eight) and 1978 New England Patriots (11) with eight games of at least 200 rushing yards in a season. Baltimore has 3,073 rushing yards and joined the 1978 New England Patriots (3,165 rushing yards) and 1973 Buffalo Bills (3,088) as the only teams with at least 3,000 rushing yards in a single season.

SIDELINED

QB Dwayne Haskins was knocked out of Washington's game with an ankle injury but wants to end his rookie season on the field. "I want to play," Haskins said of the season finale next week at Dallas. "And if I can, I will." He couldn't Sunday after he was sacked on the first play of the second half and carted off the field. ... Fellow rookie quarterback Kyler Murray also was forced out because of an injury. The No. 1 overall draft pick departed with a hamstring injury midway through the third quarter of Arizona's 27-13 victory over Seattle. ... The Pittsburgh Steelers lost three key offensive players in their 16-10 loss to the New York Jets. Quarterback Mason Rudolph (left shoulder), running back James Conner (thigh) and center Maurkice Pouncey (left knee) all left the game. ... The Ravens are unsure of Mark Ingram's availability next week after the running back suffered a calf injury in Cleveland after surpassing 1,000 yards rushing for the season. Coach John Harbaugh said Ingram suffered no structural damage. ... The Seahawks are down to just one healthy running back after Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise both suffered what Coach Pete Carroll called "season-ending" injuries against Arizona. Carson left with a hip injury suffered in the second quarter, and Prosise, his backup, suffered an arm injury on a big hit from Arizona's Budda Baker later in the quarter.

Sports on 12/23/2019