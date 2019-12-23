NFL roundups

Indianapolis Colts' Nyheim Hines runs back a punt for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

COLTS 38, PANTHERS 6

INDIANAPOLIS -- Nyheim Hines pulled off a rare feat Sunday for the Indianapolis Colts.

Hines scored on two punt returns, set up another touchdown with a 40-yard return four plays into the game and provided the jolt of energy the Colts needed to pull away from Carolina.

The Colts (7-8) snapped a four-game losing streak in their home finale. Carolina (5-10) lost its seventh in a row on a day it hoped new starting quarterback Will Grier could help the franchise change directions.

Instead, Hines never gave the Panthers a chance with a record-breaking performance. His 195 yards on three returns is the highest single-game mark in franchise history -- and the most by any NFL player since Eddie Drummond had 199 against Jacksonville in 2004.

Eight plays after Hines' 40-yard return, Jacoby Brissett converted a fourth and goal with a 1-yard TD plunge for a 7-0 lead.

Hines made it 14-0 when he fielded the punt at his 16, found a lane in the middle of the field, cut left and eluded punter Michael Palardy in front of the Colts' bench before turning left in the end zone and running through the stadium tunnel. It was longest return by a Colts player in 12 years.

Hines wasn't finished.

Midway through the fourth quarter, he managed to snake his way through traffic, found an opening down the right sideline and sprinted 71 yards to make it 31-6.

FALCONS 24, JAGUARS 12

ATLANTA -- Devonta Freeman scored two touchdowns for the Falcons before Jacksonville took a snap, and that was enough to beat the Jaguars .

Matt Ryan threw for 384 yards, and Julio Jones had his biggest game of the year, hauling in 10 catches for 166 yards.

The Falcons (6-9) won their third consecutive game while holding the Jaguars (5-10) to 288 yards. The Falcons piled up 518 yards.

The Jaguars have lost six of their past seven games and 20 of 27 since a 3-1 start to the 2018 season, which came on the heels of a surprising run to the AFC Championship game.

The Falcons took the opening kickoff and drove 82 yards in six plays, capped by Freeman's 17-yard touchdown run. He took a quick flip from Ryan and ran to the end zone without being touched.

On the ensuing kickoff, Michael Walker was stripped of the ball by Keith Smith. Brian Hill fell on the fumble at the Jaguars 25, sending Atlanta's offense back on the field with barely enough time to catch its breath.

Four plays later, Ryan hooked up with Freeman out of the backfield on an 8-yard scoring pass. Just 5 1/2 minutes into the game, the Falcons were up 14-0.

Even with Ryan being picked off twice, Jacksonville couldn't muster much of an offensive threat behind Gardner Minshew, who was 13 of 31 for 181 yards.

RAVENS 31, BROWNS 15

CLEVELAND -- The road to the Super Bowl in the AFC goes through Baltimore, where its MVP candidate will be waiting.

Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes -- two to tight end Mark Andrews late in the first half -- and rushed for 103 yards as the Ravens won their 11th consecutive game, which clinched the conference's top seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Ravens (13-2) shook off a sluggish start and avenged their last loss, a 40-25 to the Browns on Sept. 29. Jackson finished with 238 yards passing and went over 100 yards rushing for the fifth time this season.

The Browns (6-9) were officially eliminated from the postseason.

Baker Mayfield threw a 3-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter to Odell Beckham Jr. Mayfield finished 20 of 33 for 192 yards with 2 TDs and an interception.

Outplayed and in their own way for most of the first half, the Ravens scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes to take a 14-6 lead at the break.

Jackson connected on a 39-yard TD pass to Andrews with 1:18 for Baltimore's first score, then hooked up with his tight end again after staying alive in the pocket long enough to buy time and firing an off-balance pass to the back of the end zone, where Andrews made a leaping catch.

DOLPHINS 38, BENGALS 35 OT

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- A laugher became a thriller for the Miami Dolphins, and they needed overtime to beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

Miami gave up 16 points in the final 29 seconds of regulation but regrouped, and Jason Sanders kicked a 37-yard field goal as time expired in overtime for the victory.

Andy Dalton threw for 396 yards and four touchdown passes, including three in the final 5:01 of regulation as Cincinnati rallied from a 35-12 deficit.

After the comeback failed, the Bengals (1-14) settled for clinching next year's No. 1 draft pick. They're assured of at least tying for the worst record in club history; they went 2-14 in 2002.

The Dolphins (4-11) again hurt their chances of landing a franchise quarterback in next year's draft, but rookie Coach Brian Flores has repeatedly said he's all-out to win now. Rebuilding Miami has four victories in the past eight games.

Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 419 yards and four scores, including one to rookie defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. Each team punted twice to start the extra period before Fitzpatrick led a 10-play, 51-yard march for the winning score.

Fitzpatrick also threw touchdown passes of 31 and 13 yards to Mike Gesicki, and 7 yards to DeVante Parker. It was Fitzpatrick's 11th four-TD game -- more than John Elway, Tony Romo and Matt Ryan.

GIANTS 41, REDSKINS 35 OT

LANDOVER, Md. -- Daniel Jones put together the best performance of his rookie season fresh off an ankle injury, throwing for 352 yards and five touchdown passes in New York's overtime victory against the Redskins.

Jones was 28-of-42 passing in his first action since missing the past two games with a sprained right ankle. He tossed two TDs to Kaden Smith -- including the game-winner -- and also connected with Sterling Shepard, Saquon Barkley and Cody Latimer. His career-best fifth TD pass, 3 yards to Smith, came with 4:15 left in overtime after the Redskins (3-12) tied it in the final minute of regulation.

Barkley was the perfect complement for Jones. He was responsible for 279 total yards: 189 rushing and 90 receiving with a score each way for the Giants (4-11).

Veteran Case Keenum relieved Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins and threw his first passes since Oct. 24. He was 16 of 22 for 158 yards and rushed for the tying score with 29 seconds left in the fourth.

Haskins was sacked earlier in the game by Giants linebacker Markus Golden and hobbled off the field. He was favoring his left ankle and eventually was carted off the field.

JETS 16, STEELERS 10

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Le'Veon Bell helped deal his former team's playoff hopes a big blow, leading the New York Jets to a victory over the banged-up Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers (8-7) entered the game controlling their postseason destiny and would have clinched a berth with victories in their final two games. Pittsburgh now needs to win next week at Baltimore and have Tennessee lose to Houston.

The Steelers also have more injury concerns as running back James Conner, center Maurkice Pouncey and quarterback Mason Rudolph all left with injuries.

Bell ran for 72 yards, including 7 on a big third-down play in the fourth quarter, on 25 carries while facing the team with which he spent his first six NFL seasons. After sitting out all last season in a contract dispute, Bell signed with the Jets (6-9) in the offseason.

Devlin Hodges, who was benched earlier in the game after throwing two interceptions, came back in early in the fourth quarter when Rudolph went out with a left shoulder injury.

Hodges had a chance to lead the Steelers to a comeback win but fell short. His deep pass for James Washington on third and 7 from the Jets 44 was knocked away by Marcus Maye in the end zone. On fourth down, Hodges' pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster fell incomplete in front of a MetLife Stadium crowd that appeared to be at least half-filled by Steelers fans.

Smith-Schuster, who returned after missing four games with a knee injury, had two catches for 22 yards.

BRONCOS 27, LIONS 17

DENVER -- Drew Lock threw a shovel pass to DaeSean Hamilton to put Denver ahead, Phillip Lindsay sealed the game with a late touchdown run, and the Broncos extended the Detroit Lions' skid to eight consecutive losses.

Lock finished 25 of 33 for 192 yards in improving to 3-1 as the Broncos starter. His only loss was last weekend in Kansas City when the field was covered in snow.

The Broncos (6-9) improved to 9-2 all-time in December home games when the temperature is 60 degrees or higher.

The Lions (3-11-1) got a punt return for a score from Jamal Agnew and sporadic play from rookie quarterback David Blough, who was under constant pressure and sacked four times.

Detroit took a 17-13 lead in the third quarter on Kenny Golladay's 3-yard catch.

On the ensuing drive, Denver reached deep into its playbook to pick up a fourth and 1 near midfield. Fullback Andrew Beck took the ball from Lock on a sweep and then tossed it to a trailing Lindsay, who picked up the first down. Beck was credited with a 6-yard pass completion.

Later, Lock completed a side-armed pass to Hamilton for a 3-yard score, and the Broncos wouldn't trail again.

RAIDERS 24, CHARGERS 17

CARSON, Calif. -- Derek Carr threw for 291 yards and a touchdown as the Oakland Raiders kept their playoff hopes alive by beating the Los Angeles Chargers on the road.

The Raiders (7-8) had slim postseason chances coming into the day, but losses by Pittsburgh and Tennessee have given them renewed hope. They need a victory over Denver next week, and losses by the Steelers, Titans and Jaguars to secure a spot.

Carr completed 26 of 30 passes and also ran for a score. The 86.7% completion rate is his second highest in a game, and is the fifth time in his six-year career he has completed more than 80% in a game.

Oakland took control with touchdowns late in the first half and on the opening drive of the second half. Hunter Renfrow had his first 100-yard receiving game with seven receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown. DeAndre Washington added 85 yards rushing on 23 carries and a score.

Melvin Gordon scored two touchdowns for the Chargers (5-10), who have dropped five of their last six. Philip Rivers was 27-of-39 passing for 279 yards in what could be his final home game with the Chargers. The 16-year veteran quarterback's contract expires at the end of the season. Keenan Allen had five receptions for 71 yards.

Oakland took the second-half kickoff and went 75 yards, with Washington's touchdown coming on the 13th play of the drive for a 21-7 lead. The Chargers got back within a touchdown on Gordon's 1-yard run, but the Raiders went up 24-14 on a 48-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson.

Sports on 12/23/2019