North Little Rock man charged in theft of firearm

A Sunday morning traffic stop for a defective headlight landed a North Little Rock man in jail on theft and gun charges, according to an arrest report. The report said that Jarvis Terry, 26, was stopped by Little Rock police at West 31st Street and Boulevard Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. and was found to have active warrants out of Little Rock.

The report said during a search, police discovered a gun that had been reported stolen.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Terry was being held without bail Sunday night, charged with felony theft by receiving and possession of firearms by certain persons, and numerous traffic violations.