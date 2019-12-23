Off The Wire

BASKETBALL

LeBron misses game

LeBron James sat out Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets, the first game he's missed this season. The 34-year-old missed the game because of a thoracic muscle strain. He's listed as day-to-day, and Coach Frank Vogel had no estimate on how long James would be out. He was hurt in a loss at Indiana on Tuesday, then played through it in a defeat at Milwaukee two nights later. James has averaged nearly 35 minutes this season, helping the Western Conference-leading Lakers to a 24-5 start. He's averaging 25.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 10.6 assists in his 17th season. Last season, his first with the Lakers, James was limited to 55 games because of a groin injury. Forward Kyle Kuzma returned Sunday for the Lakers after missing five games with a sprained left ankle. He also missed four games in October with a stress reaction in the same ankle.

Thomas suspended 2 games

Washington guard Isaiah Thomas was suspended for two games without pay by the NBA on Sunday for entering the spectator stands late in the Wizards' loss at Philadelphia on Saturday night. The NBA said the fans involved have been banned by the 76ers for one year from Wells Fargo Center events, and the ticket-holders' seats have been revoked. Thomas was ejected with 2:53 left in the game for going into the stands after being heckled by the two Sixers fans. "I'm never going to be disrespected in any way," Thomas said after the game. "My dad taught me at a young age, don't never let anybody call you out of your name. It doesn't matter where I am, that's not going to happen." The situation occurred after Thomas attempted two foul shots with 3:06 remaining. He missed the first free throw and made the second. "I'm running back and the fan has both of his middle fingers up and said [expletive] you [expletive] three times," Thomas said. "So then the timeout goes, and I go in the stands to confront him. I said, 'Don't be disrespectful' that calm. 'Be a man. I'm a man before anything, and be a fan.' And his response was, 'I'm sorry. I just wanted a Frosty.' " Philadelphia ran a promotion where those in attendance received a free frosty if an opponent missed two free throws on the same trip in the fourth quarter. Thomas is averaging 13.6 points and 4.8 assists in his first season with Washington.

GOLF

Scott busts drought

Adam Scott sealed his first tournament victory in almost four years Sunday when he shot 3-under 69 to win the Australian PGA Championships by two shots at the Gold Coast. Scott's victory gave him the 30th title of his professional career and his second Australian PGA crown after his win at Royal Pines in 2013. He was edged into second place by compatriot Greg Chalmers in a seven-hole playoff on the same course in 2014. Scott's last tournament win came 3 years, 9 months, 16 days ago at the WCG Cadillac Classic in Miami, where he beat Bubba Watson by a shot. Scott finished with a 72-hole total of 13-under 275, which was two shots ahead of New Zealand's Michael Hendrywho matched Scott's final-round 69. Former U.S. Amateur champion Nick Flanagan shot 70 on Sunday to finish among a five-way tie for third place. Scott came into the final round with a one-shot lead over Hendry but fell a shot behind after 11 holes. He had an unplayable lie on the 12th but got up and down for par, and that was the turning point in his final round. He played the next three holes at 3 under to surge past Hendry.

FOOTBALL

Huskies fire OC

Washington fired offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan on Sunday after a season where the Huskies' offense failed to match expectations. It's the first major move by new Coach Jimmy Lake,and it came less than 24 hours after the Huskies closed out Chris Petersen's tenure by routing Boise State 38-7 in the Las Vegas Bowl. Washington also announced that tight ends coach Jordan Paopao would not be retained. Paopao has been in that role since 2013. Hamdan arrived in 2018 after previous offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith took the head job at Oregon State. Hamdan became an easy critic for fans as Washington's offense slumped after Smith's departure and seemed to lack innovation. This season, with Georgia transfer Jacob Eason at the helm, Washington had several games where its offense was the issue leading to losses. Including the bowl game win, Washington averaged 32 points per game. Its average last season was 26.8. In 2016, when the Huskies reached the College Football Playoff, they averaged 41.8 points per game.

BASEBALL

Blue Jays pick up Shaw

Travis Shaw and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed on a one-year, $4 million contract, according to a source who agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized. The deal ends up creating a swap of infielders between the Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers, who signed Justin Smoak to a one-year, $5 million contract last week. After two impressive seasons in which he surpassed 30 home runs for the Brewers, Shaw regressed in 2019. The infielder, who was demoted and spent almost a month at Class AAA San Antonio, slumped to a .157 batting average with 7 home runs and 16 RBI in 86 games last season.

Ryu headed to Toronto

Free agent pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to an $80 million, four-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke late Sunday night on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical after Christmas and had not been announced. Ryu was 14-5 with a 2.32 ERA for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He made his first All-Star team and finished second in the NL Cy Young Award voting to New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom.

LeBron James

Isaiah Thomas

Adam Scott

