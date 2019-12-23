Plaza Hotel in Pine Bluff purchased for $1.2 million

The Plaza Hotel in Pine Bluff is shown in this file photo.

PINE BLUFF — The Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency has bought the Plaza Hotel in Pine Bluff for $1.2 million and is looking for a quality brand hotel to operate it.

The hotel, which is connected to the city’s convention center, would help the city attract convention and conference business, sporting events, and even family reunions, said Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington.

“We know that we have a hotel coming up at the casino, but it can’t host it all,” Washington said. “We think this hotel will be more of a family-oriented environment.”

The Quapaw Nation is building Saracen Casino Resort, a $350 million development on the eastern edge of the city at the junction of U.S. 79/63 and Martha Mitchell Expressway that will include a 300-room, full-service hotel. The casino is slated to open in early summer, with completion of the hotel scheduled for Dec. 2020.

The five-story, 200-unit, 175,000 square foot Plaza Hotel opened in 1988 as the Wilson World Hotel but has fallen into disrepair and would need to be renovated, officials said.

