Police Beat

Police accuse man of posing as officer

A former employee of the Arkansas Department of Corrections was charged Sunday with criminal impersonation of a police officer, police said.

According to the report, when contacted by police, Steven Johnson, 28, of Conway, told officers that he was working for Arkansas State Police. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Johnson had recently been terminated from the Department of Corrections.

The report said a search of turned up a quantity of suspected methamphetamine.

According to the Pulaski County jail website, Johnson was being held without bail Sunday night, charged with a felony count of criminal impersonation and a felony count of drug possession.

NLR man charged in theft of firearm

A Sunday morning traffic stop for a defective headlight landed a North Little Rock man in jail on theft and gun charges, according to an arrest report. The report said that Jarvis Terry, 26, was stopped by Little Rock police at West 31st Street and Boulevard Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. and was found to have active warrants out of Little Rock.

The report said during a search, police discovered a gun that had been reported stolen.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Terry was being held without bail Sunday night, charged with felony theft by receiving and possession of firearms by certain persons, and numerous traffic violations.

Ex-officer jailed on drug charges

A former Pulaski County detention officer was jailed on drug charges Saturday afternoon when Pulaski County sheriff's deputies went to his home to investigate a report that he had displayed a Pulaski County sheriff's office badge during a theft, according to an arrest report.

The report said deputies went to the North Little Rock residence of Michael Gates, 43, to retrieve the badge, and discovered a quantity of suspected methamphetamine.

According to the Pulaski County jail website, Gates was being held without bail on felony drug charges Sunday night.

State Desk on 12/23/2019