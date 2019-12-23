Police: Resident, gunman exchange fire after group tries to break into Little Rock homes

A 24-year-old west Little Rock man was uninjured after exchanging gunfire with one of several people he saw trying to break into neighboring homes and a vehicle early Saturday, police said.

The man, who lives in the 10900 block of Beverly Hills Drive, said he spotted two males attempting to get into two nearby homes and grabbed his gun at about 4:30 a.m., a Little Rock police report states. He saw the pair attempting to enter a vehicle parked outside the second home when he came outside, as well as a third person approaching from around the corner.

The 24-year-old reportedly told the group to leave the property alone, and the gunman fired several shots at him. Police said he shot back at them, but the trio escaped.

According to the report, the man was uninjured, though police found two bullet holes in his home. No other damage to property was reported.

Little Rock police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said the department discourages residents from confronting car thieves because they could be armed or the conflict could otherwise escalate.

Barnes encouraged residents who encounter thieves to instead call police and allow officers to respond “so they’re not putting themselves in a situation like that.”

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.