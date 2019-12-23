Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: Resident, gunman exchange fire after group tries to break into Little Rock homes

by Josh Snyder | Today at 5:05 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 24-year-old west Little Rock man was uninjured after exchanging gunfire with one of several people he saw trying to break into neighboring homes and a vehicle early Saturday, police said.

The man, who lives in the 10900 block of Beverly Hills Drive, said he spotted two males attempting to get into two nearby homes and grabbed his gun at about 4:30 a.m., a Little Rock police report states. He saw the pair attempting to enter a vehicle parked outside the second home when he came outside, as well as a third person approaching from around the corner.

The 24-year-old reportedly told the group to leave the property alone, and the gunman fired several shots at him. Police said he shot back at them, but the trio escaped.

According to the report, the man was uninjured, though police found two bullet holes in his home. No other damage to property was reported.

Little Rock police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said the department discourages residents from confronting car thieves because they could be armed or the conflict could otherwise escalate.

Barnes encouraged residents who encounter thieves to instead call police and allow officers to respond “so they’re not putting themselves in a situation like that.”

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT