Police investigating death of central Arkansas woman, 54, as homicide

Police are investigating the death of a 54-year-old woman found in her Sherwood home late Saturday as a homicide.

Officers went to 221 W. Woodruff Ave. at about 11:55 p.m. and found the body of Sonya Glover, a news release by Sherwood police states.

Glover’s body was taken to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy, authorities said.

According to police, detectives are investigating her death as a homicide. Police didn’t immediately release information on a cause of death early Monday afternoon.

No suspects were listed in the release.