Police: Man arrested after threatening pedestrians in River Market with knife, fleeing

A Little Rock man was arrested Saturday night after witnesses say he threatened pedestrians with a knife in the River Market, according to police documents.

August Gildner, 22, faces charges of obstructing government operations, disorderly conduct and fleeing. All are misdemeanors.

Witnesses told police Gildner threatened several pedestrians on President Clinton Avenue with a knife, according to an arrest report. He was arrested around 10:30 p.m.

Gildner reportedly ran when officers tried to stop him and gave a false name when speaking to them. The 22-year-old was also combative with deputies at the jail, according to the report.

Online jail records show he is being held at the Pulaski County jail with no bond set.