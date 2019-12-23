Protests over law defy ban in India

Security personnel patrol a street in Lucknow, India, on Sunday to guard against continuing protests and violence over the country’s citizenship law that excludes Muslim immigrants. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1223india/.

NEW DELHI -- Protesters angered by a new Indian citizenship law that excludes Muslims defied a ban against demonstrations on Sunday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi used a rally for his Hindu nationalist party to defend the legislation by accusing the opposition of pushing the country into a "fear psychosis."

Since the legislation was passed in Parliament earlier this month, 23 people have been killed nationwide in protests.

Most of the deaths have occurred in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where 20% of the state's 200 million people are Muslim. Police, who deny any wrongdoing, said that among the 15 people killed in the state was an 8-year-old boy who died in a stampede in the city of Varanasi, the heart of Modi's parliamentary constituency. Since last week, police in Uttar Pradesh have taken nearly 900 people into custody for engaging in violence.

Authorities across the country have scrambled to contain the situation, banning public gatherings under Section 144, a British colonial-era law, and blocking internet access. India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory Friday night asking broadcasters across the country to refrain from using content that could inflame further violence.

A group of politicians from the opposition Trinamool Congress party who traveled to Uttar Pradesh on Sunday to meet with families of those killed in the violence were not permitted to leave the airport runway, police said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NouUOgsdxF8]

"We will not permit them because Section 144 is imposed in the area, and it can make the atmosphere more tense," said Uttar Pradesh's police chief, O.P. Singh.

In the southern state of Tamil Nadu, about 500 Muslim and leftist activists protested, defying the ban on public gatherings there.

Modi took the stage at a rally in the capital to launch his Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for New Delhi legislative assembly elections in February, and he quickly turned to the contentious new law.

"Respect the Parliament!" Modi said to thousands of supporters. "Respect the constitution! Respect the people elected by the people! I challenge the ones who are spreading lies. If there is a smell of discrimination in anything I have done, then put me in front of the country."

Under the government of Modi, Muslims and others have been fearful about the rise of Hindu nationalism. Muslims have been lynched by Hindu mobs. The government stripped the country's only Muslim-majority state, Jammu and Kashmir, of its autonomy. And the country instituted a citizenship test in Assam state, which it plans to roll out nationally.

To critics, Modi is pushing an authoritarian agenda that threatens to shrink the space for religious minority groups and move India closer to being a Hindu nation in which Muslims are increasingly marginalized. The critics have also slammed the legislation as a violation of India's secular constitution.

"We have never asked anyone if they go to a temple or a mosque while implementing government schemes," Modi said. He alleged that opposition parties are stoking fear and spreading lies about the measure.

Modi accused the main opposition Congress party of conspiring "to push not only New Delhi but other parts of the country into a fear psychosis."

The new law creates an expedited path to citizenship for Hindus, Christians and other religious minorities who are in India illegally if they can show they were persecuted because of their religion in Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. The law does not provide a pathway for Muslims.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PC2JYMqNado]

Eighty percent of India is Hindu, but the country is home to nearly 200 million Muslims, one of the largest Muslim populations in the world.

"The law does not impact 1.3 billion Indian citizens," Modi said in his address. "This law will not change anything for them."

"If we haven't asked your religion for previous policies, why would we ask your religion for this policy?" Modi said. "We never asked their religion. We only saw the poverty of the poor and gave them a home.

"I want to clarify once again that the CAA is not going to take away anybody's citizenship," he added, referring to the law. "It is about giving citizenship to those facing discrimination."

Protests against the law come amid an ongoing crackdown in Muslim-majority Kashmir.

And the demonstrations follow a contentious process in the northeastern state of Assam meant to weed out foreigners living in the country illegally. Nearly 2 million people, about half of them Hindu and half of them Muslim, were excluded from an official list of citizens -- called the National Register of Citizens -- and have been asked to prove their citizenship or be considered foreign.

India is building a detention center for some of the tens of thousands of people who the courts are expected to ultimately determine have entered illegally. Modi's interior minister, Amit Shah, has pledged to roll out the process nationwide.

"First, we will bring the Citizenship Amendment Bill and will give citizenship to the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain and Christian refugees, the religious minorities from the neighboring nations. Then, we will implement NRC to flush out the infiltrators from our country," Shah said in an election speech in April.

Modi contradicted Shah, saying that there had been no discussion of whether to create a nationwide citizens registry.

Modi denied there were detention centers in the country. "Nobody is sending the country's Muslims to detention centers, nor are there any detention centers in India," he said. Local media in Assam report that construction of a detention center the size of seven football fields has been underway since September.

Modi also said that his opponents resented him for his work in strengthening India's ties to Iran, Saudi Arabia and other Islamic countries.

A small band of supporters of Modi's party marched in New Delhi on Sunday. Activists from India's northeast, a mainly tribal area where people fear an influx of migrants will dilute their culture and political sway, also held a rally in the capital.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1223india/]

The protests against the law began in Assam, the center of a decades-old movement against migrants, before spreading to predominantly Muslim universities and then nationwide.

"They understood what it was all about, and they have been very clear from the beginning that theirs was not an issue of Hindu versus Muslim or any religious identity," said historian Mridula Mukherjee.

"They could see through this maneuver very quickly, and that's why the mass upsurge started over there," she said.

The United States advised its citizens in India to "exercise caution" in light of the continued protests. Sam Brownback, the U.S. ambassador for international religious freedom, urged India to "abide by its constitutional commitments, including on religious freedom."

The Indian citizenship law has also sparked protests in the United States, Britain and Australia.

Information for this article was contributed by Emily Schmall, Rishabh Jain and Biswajeet Banerjee of The Associated Press; by Niha Masih of The Washington Post; and by Kai Schultz of The New York Times.

Photo by AP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally of his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi on Sunday, saying opposition parties have spread lies and stoked fear about the new citizenship law.

A Section on 12/23/2019