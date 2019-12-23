Razorbacks fans, coaches showing 'crazy' love to Williams

Arkansas fans and coaches continue to amaze Razorbacks forward commitment Jaylin Williams with their support.

Williams witnessed it again while playing in the John Staton Classic in Buzz Bolding Arena at Conway High School on Friday. He and Fort Smith Northside defeated West Memphis and Auburn signee Chris Moore 54-52 in overtime.

Arkansas fans were cheering on Williams while calling the Hogs when Moore was shooting free throws.

“These Hog fans are crazy,” Williams said. “Those were Conway fans. They were over here chanting for me and against him. The love I’m getting from the Razorbacks fans and coaches is crazy.”

Williams scored 19 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and recorded 2 assists and 2 steals while knocking down two 3-pointers in the win. Moore had 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Razorbacks fans have been constantly letting him know he made the right college decision.

“I get texts, people commenting under my pictures on Instagram, my videos on Twitter saying, ‘Go Razorbacks, Woo Pig Sooie,’” Williams said. “The love I’m receiving ever since my commitment, and even before that, is crazy."

Williams and Moore became close friends while playing for the Nike EYBL 17-under Woodz Elite in the spring and summer.

“Chris is a great player. Our friendship has come a long way since the summer,” Williams said. “We’ve become more like brothers. We play 2K with each other and we talk to each other on the court and call each other every now and then, but we’ve really become brothers through this time we’ve known each other.”

Williams and the Grizzlies avenged a loss to Moore and West Memphis in last year’s John Staton Classic.

“Had to get revenge on him from last year,” Williams said smiling. “My focus is really whatever my team needs me to do to get the win and thats what I did tonight. I feel like I could’ve done a little bit better, but we got the win and that’s the main thing I wanted.”

Northside coach Eric Burnett said added strength and about 20 pounds to Williams’ frame has made him a better player this season.

“One of the biggest things is he got stronger in the weight room,” Burnett said. “Coming into this year we had conversations about him having to get stronger. I knew he was going to draw a lot of attention and everybody was going to be hanging on him, and for him to work his tail off in the weight room and get stronger, I knew that was going to bring confidence to the floor.”

Williams is averaging 19.8 points, 13.4 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game this season. He averaged 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks while leading the Grizzlies to the Class 6A state championship as a junior.

“He’s playing out on the floor a little better,” Burnett said. “I would say he’s shooting the ball a little bit more out on the floor and putting it on the floor, developing his outside game. That way he can inside and outside.”

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and staff haven’t let up since his commitment to the Razorbacks on Nov. 23.

“I’m talking to the coaches almost every day now,” Williams said. “It’s my home and it’s just a great love I’m getting from them.”

Williams didn’t sign during the early signing period in November, but will sign during the spring signing period that begins April 15. Some Razorbacks fans have expressed concern about him not signing early, but he said there is no need to be worried.

“I’m committed to the Hogs. That’s where I’m staying,” Williams said.