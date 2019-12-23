Razorbacks revel in loud supporters

University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman credited the fans with helping the Razorbacks rally to beat Valparaiso 72-68 on Saturday night in North Little Rock.

"The crowd was awesome," Musselman said of his first game in Simmons Bank Arena. "Not many environments better than that in college basketball, I can tell you that."

An announced crowd of 15,630 was loud the entire game, but especially raucous when Arkansas (10-1) closed on a 21-9 run over the final 7:13 to overcome a 59-51 deficit.

"It was a fantastic atmosphere," Valparaiso Coach Matt Lottich said. "I really enjoyed it. I love fan bases that are passionate about their teams.

"That was as loud an arena as I've been in for a long time. Kudos to their fans. They gave their team a great home-court advantage for sure."

Lottich said he wasn't surprised the fans were so engaged in the game considering it wasn't televised or streamed, and it marked Arkansas' only appearance in North Little Rock this season.

"Attendance across the board in college sports is getting lower because all the games are televised or streamed in high definition," Lottich said. "You doh't have to leave your couch to watch it.

"But that was just an old-school game, because if you wanted to watch it, you had to buy a ticket and come to the arena. The Razorbacks are obviously the state of Arkansas' team, and their fans were really into it."

Arkansas sophomore guard Isaiah Joe scored 21 points, and junior guard Mason Jones scored 20. They combined for 16 of the Razorbacks' final 21 points -- 8 each.

"There's a trust factor with both those guys," Musselman said. "So it's no secret that they're going to be involved in any late-game situations that we need."

Joe hit a three-pointer to pull Arkansas within 59-54, and he was 5 of 5 on free throws in the final 3:50.

Jones scored eight points in the final 1:24, including back-to-back three-pointers to put the Razorbacks ahead 68-65 after steals by Joe and senior guard Jimmy Whitt. He also hit two free throws with 25 seconds left to make it 72-68.

"Obviously, Jones isn't afraid of the moment hitting big shots late like he does," Lottich said.

The Crusaders, led by Javon Freeman-Liberty's 21 points, scored on just one of their last nine possessions.

"Defensively, I thought we were really good down the stretch," Musselman said. "They didn't really get any good looks."

Arkansas senior forward Adrio Bailey matched his career high with five blocked shots, including pinning a dunk attempt by Freeman-Liberty against the backboard with 43 seconds left and the Razorbacks clinging to a 68-65 lead.

"Hell of a play by Bailey," Lottich said.

The Crusaders (7-6) were playing their third road game in six days and were down to eight healthy scholarship players.

"The competitive spirit of our bunch was strong, but we didn't execute great at the end," Lottich said. "But give Arkansas credit for coming back. They closed out the game hitting some tough shots and making stops. They hit their free throws, and we missed some. That really changed the game."

Arkansas hit 20 of 31 free throws compared to 7 of 11 for Valparaiso. The Razorbacks were called for 15 fouls and the Crusaders 27.

"I think referees have a very hard job," Lottich said of the foul discrepancy. "Sometimes calls go your way and sometimes they don't. Your expectation on the road is that the home team is going to get more calls. You've just got to play through it."

When Jones was on the court, the Razorbacks outscored Valparaiso by 17 points, but he was limited to 29 minutes because of foul trouble. He played the final 12:02 with four fouls.

"We just told him, 'Whatever you do, don't foul,' " Musselman said. "Because we knew we needed him late game from an offensive standpoint."

