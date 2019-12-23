Recruits impressed with Briles hire

Florida State offensive coordinator Kendal Briles gestures in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

The hiring of Florida State’s Kendal Briles as Arkansas’ offensive coordinator has been well received by some Razorbacks recruits.

A 2015 Broyles Award finalist, Briles has been the offensive coordinator at Florida State, Houston, Florida Atlantic and Baylor. He helped the Baylor offense set an NCAA bowl record with 601 passing yards against Michigan State and has averaged 39.5 points a game while being an offensive coordinator.

Former Arkansas tight end Brandon Frazier, 6-7, 231 pounds, of McKinney (Texas) North, had a previous relationship with Briles.

“He recruited me when he was at Florida State and he came to see me during practice and we have a little relationship, but he seems like a good coach,” Frazier said.

He plans to officially visit Auburn on Jan. 17-19 and said a visit to Arkansas the following weekend is possible.

Little Rock Parkview sophomore running back James Jointer, 6-0, 192, received an offer from former coach Chad Morris as a freshman. He suffered an ACL injury in the early part of the season.

“I feel that Coach Briles could help the Razorbacks move in the right direction very quickly,” Jointer said. “I’m pretty sure he’ll take some of the things he learned from his father, Art Briles, who was a great coach at Baylor and put it into the Razorback’s offensive gameplan. I hope he recruits the state of Arkansas very hard.”

Newly offered junior quarterback Jalen Milroe, 6-3, 193, of Katy (Texas) Tompkins, knows of Briles from his days as the offensive coordinator at Baylor.

“I think he is a great coach. The success he has had speaks for itself,” he said. “Those that I know that have played for him love him. He really cares about his players.”