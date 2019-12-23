Seahawks lose players, positioning

Arizona running back Kenyan Drake scores past Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright in the second half of the Cardinals’ victory Sunday.

SEATTLE -- Kenyan Drake rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns, Larry Fitzgerald added a 21-yard touchdown reception, and the Arizona Cardinals stymied Russell Wilson and the injury-depleted Seattle Seahawks in a 27-13 victory Sunday.

The Seahawks (11-4) saw their hopes for the No. 1 seed in the NFC potentially vanish with another late-season loss to the Cardinals. Seattle can still claim the NFC West with a victory next week over San Francisco, but it will need help to earn total home-field advantage after entering the week as the top seed in the NFC.

Drake had an 80-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and provided the capper with a 3-yard touchdown with 4:18 remaining to take a 27-13 lead. Drake's 166 yards were a season high against Seattle.

The question now is Seattle's health going into next week. Seattle faced the Cardinals without four key starters: left tackle Duane Brown, safety Quandre Diggs, cornerback Shaquill Griffin and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. The Seahawks' depth was thinned further when starting running back Chris Carson went down with a hip injury early in the second quarter, and backup C.J. Prosise suffered an arm injury a few minutes later.

Seattle Coach Pete Carroll said Carson and Prosise are done for the season.

Brown will undergo minor knee surgery today, Carroll said, and may have a chance to return later in the playoffs depending on how far Seattle advances.

Arizona (5-9-1) lost No. 1 overall draft pick Kyler Murray to a hamstring injury midway through the third quarter. Murray was tended to on the sideline after leading a drive that finished with Zane Gonzalez's 46-yard field goal that gave Arizona a 20-7 lead early in the third quarter. Murray scrambled on the final play of the drive for 4 yards and never returned.

The absence of Brown and the lack of a run game left Seattle's offense stuck in neutral. The Seahawks gained 89 yards on their opening drive that was capped by Wilson's 3-yard touchdown pass to Nick Bellore. They gained 49 total yards combined in the second and third quarters. Between the six-minute mark of the first quarter and Tyler Lockett's 12-yard catch early in the fourth quarter, Seattle had one first down.

Wilson finished 16 of 31 for 169 yards, but he was sacked 5 times.

Murray was 11 of 18 for 118 yards and a touchdown before leaving. He also added 40 yards rushing.

Brett Hundley took over for Murray, and the backup quarterback in Seattle last year led Arizona on a key scoring drive midway through the fourth quarter capped by Drake's second touchdown run. Hundley had a critical 14-yard scramble on third and 2 to get Arizona into field-goal range.

Seattle got a spark late in the third quarter when Rasheem Green blocked Gonzalez's 45-yard field goal attempt and Marquise Blair returned it to the Arizona 16. But the Seahawks settled for Jason Myers' 30-yard field goal and a 20-10 deficit. Myers added a 51-yard field goal on Seattle's next possession to pull the Seahawks within 20-13 with 10:02 left.

Arizona 7 10 3 7 -- 27

Seattle 7 0 0 6 -- 13

First Quarter

Sea--Bellore 3 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 8:50.

Ari--Drake 80 run (Gonzalez kick), 8:33.

Second Quarter

Ari--Fitzgerald 21 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 4:16.

Ari--FG Gonzalez 22, :22.

Third Quarter

Ari--FG Gonzalez 46, 11:36.

Fourth Quarter

Sea--FG Myers 30, 14:56.

Sea--FG Myers 51, 10:02.

Ari--Drake 3 run (Gonzalez kick), 4:18.

Attendance--69,022.

Ari Sea

First downs 21 13

Total Net Yards 412 224

Rushes-yards 40-253 20-91

Passing 159 133

Punt Returns 5-40 2-23

Kickoff Returns 4-90 2-33

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 15-27-0 16-31-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 2-8 5-36

Punts 6-42.8 7-44.7

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1

Penalties-Yards 5-47 7-55

Time of Possession 34:53 25:07

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Arizona, Drake 24-166, K.Murray 6-40, Hundley 6-35, Kirk 2-9, D.Johnson 2-3. Seattle, Carson 8-40, Moore 1-19, Homer 5-16, Prosise 4-14, Wilson 2-2.

PASSING--Arizona, K.Murray 11-18-0-118, Hundley 4-9-0-49. Seattle, Wilson 16-31-0-169.

RECEIVING--Arizona, Fitzgerald 4-48, Drake 3-18, Williams 2-36, Cooper 2-14, Arnold 1-20, Clay 1-16, Byrd 1-11, D.Johnson 1-4. Seattle, Homer 6-26, Hollister 5-64, Turner 1-23, Moore 1-21, Carson 1-20, Lockett 1-12, Bellore 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Arizona, Gonzalez 45.

