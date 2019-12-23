State police: Crash kills girl, injures 3 people in south Arkansas

A girl was killed and three other people were injured in southwest Arkansas after a car rolled and struck a tree late Saturday, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 11:45 p.m. in the Magnolia area when a 2002 Buick LeSabre driving east on Columbia County Road 36 drifted off the right side of the highway, according to a preliminary report provided by Arkansas State Police. The driver overcorrected and the car went off the left side of the road, where it began to overturn and eventually hit a tree, the report states.

Authorities said a girl, whose name and age weren’t included in the report, died from her injuries. Charles Jones, 38, and Shaekymia Williamson, 34, both of Stevens, as well as a boy who also wasn’t identified in the report, were injured.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, according to the report.

Preliminary figures indicate at least 482 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year.