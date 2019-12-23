Texas beats No. 1 Stanford; UConn wins without Auriemma

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas became the first unranked women's team to beat the No. 1 squad since January, getting 20 points and a career-best 19 rebounds from Charli Collier to knock off Stanford 69-64 on Sunday.

The Longhorns (7-4) beat the No. 1 team for the first time since 2004, snapping a string of 13 losses. Stanford (10-1) became the second No. 1 to lose this season, after Oregon fell to Louisville on Nov. 30. The last unranked team to beat the No. 1 team was North Carolina, which topped Notre Dame on Jan. 27.

Joyner Holmes had 13 points and eight rebounds for Texas. Holmes missed more than four minutes of the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. After returning, she stole an inbounds pass by Alyssa Jerome with less than 5 seconds left and dribbled end to end for the final basket.

Sug Sutton scored 12 points for Texas, including two free throws with 4 seconds remaining, and Celeste Taylor added 10. Jada Underwood had 10 rebounds, including seven of Texas' 19 offensive boards.

Lexie Hull led Stanford with 17 points, including 13 in the second half. Kiana Williams had 15.

NO. 2 UCONN 97, OKLAHOMA 53

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 27 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks and No. 2 UConn -- playing without coach Geno Auriemma -- routed Oklahoma in the Hall of Fame Women's Basketball Showcase.

The 65-year-old Auriemma missed the game after surgery Wednesday to relieve symptoms of diverticulitis, a condition where the colon develops small bulges that can sometimes become infected.

It's the 10th game Auriemma has missed in his 35-year Hall of Fame career. Associate head coach Chris Dailey took over and remained unbeaten filling in for Auriemma. She coached two conference games last season when Auriemma was out sick.

Crystal Dangerfield had 19 points, and Megan Walker added 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Huskies (10-0). Taylor Robertson scored 24 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, for Oklahoma (7-5).

NO. 5 SOUTH CAROLINA 73, NO. 25 SOUTH DAKOTA 60

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- LeLe Grissett had 17 points and South Carolina outlasted South Dakota for its sixth straight victory.

Freshman Zia Cooke added 13 points for the Gamecocks (12-1).

Ciara Duffy had 20 points for South Dakota (11-2).

NO. 8 FLORIDA STATE 79, NO. 24 MICHIGAN 69

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Nausia Woolfolk scored 21 points and Florida State beat Michigan in the Hall of Fame Women's Basketball Showcase.

Kiah Gillespie had 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists -- getting the final one on a basket by Woolfolk just before the buzzer. Florida State (12-0) has three wins over Top 25 teams this season, also beating then-No. 6 Texas A&M and 19th-ranked Michigan State.

Amy Dilk scored a career-high 26 points for the Wolverines (9-2).

NO. 10 UCLA 68, NO. 12 INDIANA 58

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Michaela Onyenwere scored 25 points, Japreece Dean added 24 and UCLA beat Indiana to improve to 11-0.

Onyenwere scored 19 second-half points.

Mackenzie Holmes had 13 points for the Hoosiers (10-2).

NO. 22 WEST VIRGINIA 71, SYRACUSE 69

WINTER PARK, Fla. -- Tynice Martin scored 24 points, Kysre Gondrezick added 23 and West Virginia held on to beat Syracuse after blowing a 20-point first-half lead.

Madisen Smith added 10 points for the Mountaineers (9-1). They went 2-0 in the Florida Sunshine Classic, also beating No. 19 Michigan State on Saturday.

Kiara Lewis had 32 points and six assists for the Orange (6-5).

Bolden leads South Carolina past No. 9 Virginia, 70-59

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Jair Bolden made an early 3-pointer for South Carolina and drew a charge a short time later and paused, staring a Virginia player down after the play.

It was a product of Bolden being excited to be playing against No. 9 Virginia, the defending national champion, and on national television, coach Frank Martin said, but it didn't sit well with the Gamecocks coach at all.

"I don't coach that. I'm not going to condone that. It's not about us individually. It's about us doing our jobs so we can all have success together," Martin said, surmizing that offering him a spot on the bench got his attention.

Gamecocks assistants also helped and "just got him refocused and he came back in and that was never a part of ... the rest of the game either. I don't know why he did that. That's why I took him out," Martin said.

When Bolden came back in, he ignited the Gamecocks, scoring 15 of his season-high 22 points before halftime in a 70-59 victory against the Cavaliers.

"One of the things that excites us is when we play against teams that are good opponents, and we've been playing great teams," Bolden said, adding that Martin's glare was "scary, even though he's on our side. You learn from it."

Virginia coach Tony Bennett wishes his team had learned from Bolden's early shooting display. He was 6 for 9 by halftime with a trio of 3-pointers.

"I thought he had too many uncontested or open window shots," Bennett said.

The biggest one may have been the first one.

"When he jumped up and made that 3 early in he game, it gave our guys some life," Martin said, and the Gamecocks raced to an early 13-5 advantage.

A.J. Lawson had 10 of his 14 points in the second half and Justin Minaya had 10 of his 12 after the break for the Gamecocks (8-4). They led 23-11, saw Virginia pull even at 45 with just over 11 minutes to play and promptly scored 12 of the next 17 points. The Cavaliers never got closer than five the rest of the way.

Martin called a timeout in the middle of a 13-3 run by Virginia that pulled them even, but watched as the Cavaliers closed the gap, letting his team figure it out.

"I'm sitting on the bench saying, `Wow! That's pretty neat,'" he said of seeing them respond. Maik Kotsar started it with an inside basket, Keyshawn Bryant also scored and Lawson hit a free throw. After the Cavaliers closed it back to 51-50, Lawson hit a pair of free throws and Minaya and Bolden scored.

"We had stretches of solid basketball, but not enough," Bennett said.

Mamadi Diakite scored a career-high 21 points to lead Virginia (9-2). The Cavaliers had a season-high 19 turnovers, leading to 23 Gamecocks points. South Carolina shot 55.1%, connecting on 27 of 49 attempts.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: Bolden finished 8 for 13 from the field and 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Minaya was 5 for 9 and Lawson was 5 fo 12. The Gamecocks had a 23-13 edge in points off turnovers and a 16-6 edge in fast break points.

Virginia: Ball security has become an issue for the Cavaliers, especially in the person of sophomore point guard Kihei Clark, who committed six (of the team's 11) turnovers in a victory against Stony Brook and seven more against the Gamecocks. "At times we beat ourselves," Bennett said.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks have some time off before facing Stetson on Dec. 30 at home.

Virginia faces Navy at John Paul Jones Arena next Sunday.

