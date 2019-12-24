162-year-old church in Searcy undergoes revival

Smyrna Methodist Church, originally completed in 1857, has been restored to its appearance around 1915. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Marcia Schnedler)

CENTER HILL — James Buchanan was president when a group of disgruntled Methodists moved into what is now believed to be the oldest church building still standing in Arkansas.

It was 1857, and the Methodists had built their new house of worship on rural land 6 miles west of Searcy. They'd previously shared a facility with two other denominations until a Baptist preacher's sermon insulted them as being unlikely "to get into heaven." Ire aroused, they set off on their own.

Services continued at Smyrna Methodist Church until the early 1970s when the dozen or so remaining members closed the vernacular Greek Revival structure with its low-rise bell tower and joined a larger congregation in Searcy. The old church fell into disrepair before the city of Searcy took ownership.

Now, after extensive restoration over almost two decades, the 162-year-old building on Arkansas 36 is a history-maker with a new life hosting weddings and occasional other events. It has a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. In the spirit of Christmas, it can serve as a hallmark of the enduring human desire for a place to worship — in settings grand or modest.

"When we began the restoration project in 2002, the building had not had significant repair in decades," says Shelly Churchwell, president of the White County Historical Society, which has played a major role in the work along with the Searcy Arts Council. "It was in danger of falling down."

The exterior of the church now resembles its 1915 appearance, reflecting alterations made back then. Back on top is the charming belfry, which had been removed at some point. The decorative verge-board woodwork has been restored above the entrance. And the rusty tin roof has been replaced by shingles as in the initial construction.

Inside, the pews and altar have been handsomely restored. Plaques on the walls recognize the "Smyrna Angels" who have contributed money for the ambitious project. Heating and air conditioning, some new wiring, reopening of the original west door and new handmade front doors are all still needed.

Churchwell was married in the church in 2016. She remembers that there were no utilities and no lighting. "It was very simple," she says. "Makes for a sweet wedding."

The lengthy restoration project has overcome a number of setbacks, she notes, including "when the south wall tried to fall during the first phase of renovation. That set the budget back, but we persevered."

Restoration work disclosed that the floor joists are three whole oak logs. One of them made it possible to confirm the age of the church. A University of Arkansas at Fayetteville expert in tree growth determined by counting the number of annual rings that work on the building likely began in 1856. The oldest logs began life as trees in the 17th century.

The church's lore includes a heartwarming story from 1865, described in 2002 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette when work was just beginning:

"A dramatic event in the church's history took place on the Sunday that injured Confederate soldier J.B. Armstrong returned home from the Civil War. Before his arrival, his parents and siblings didn't know whether he was dead or alive.

"Some young boys were outside the building when they saw J.B. coming toward the church on a horse. One of the boys slipped into the church and whispered the news. When it got to J.B.'s mother, Susan Armstrong, she was in such a hurry to greet her son that she climbed over her pew and ran out the door."

That's a tale suited to this season of good cheer.

Information on Smyrna Methodist Church is available from White County Historical Society; call (501) 278-5010 or visit argenwebnet.

