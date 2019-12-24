5 people killed in state accidents; sixth identified

A 3-year-old girl was among the deaths in separate fatal accidents in Arkansas over the past week.

The girl was killed and three other people were injured in southwest Arkansas after a car overturned and struck a tree late Saturday, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 11:45 p.m. in the Magnolia area when a 2002 Buick LeSabre driving east on Columbia County Road 36 drifted off the right side of the highway, according to a preliminary report provided by Arkansas State Police. The driver overcorrected and the car went off the left side of the road, where it began to overturn and eventually hit a tree, the report states.

Authorities said the girl died from her injuries. Her parents, 38-year-old Charles Jones and 34-year-old Shaekymia Williamson, both of Stephens, as well as her 13-year-old brother, were injured, according to Columbia County Coroner Randy Reed and the crash report.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, according to the report.

On Friday, a vehicle fatally struck a 65-year-old man in Little Rock, authorities said.

Raymond Porter of Little Rock was walking on Interstate 30 near the University Avenue exit when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle shortly after 8:40 p.m., according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. Troopers said Porter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle fled, according to authorities. No suspects were listed, and no description of the vehicle was included in the report.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry when Porter was hit.

A 75-year-old woman died after her car flipped Friday morning in Sevier County, state police said.

Peggy Lovewell of Ashdown was driving a Toyota Highlander west on Arkansas 27 near Ben Lomond about 9:10 a.m. when the SUV veered off the road to the right, according to a state police preliminary crash summary.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

The Highlander then struck a culvert and overturned. Lovewell died, and a passenger was listed by state police as injured.

Weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash.

A Helena-West Helena woman died after a wreck Thursday night involving a van and a truck on Interstate 40 that also left two others injured.

A Ford truck was driving west on I-40 near Lonoke about 5:50 p.m. when it began to experience "mechanical issues," according to a state police preliminary crash report.

The truck made a U-turn in a crossover meant only for authorized vehicles, and as it turned, its trailer dropped off the road into the median, forcing the vehicle to stop.

The trailer was partially blocking the road, according to the report, and a Dodge van traveling east hit the trailer, causing it to spin.

The van then hit the truck.

A passenger in the van, 65-year-old Joyce Marie Owens, died. Two others in the van, the driver and a second passenger, were listed by state police as injured.

Weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, according to the report.

State police identified a pedestrian fatally struck crossing a state highway on Dec. 17 as 52-year-old Dennis Michael Evans of Cabot.

A Jeep Compass was traveling north on Arkansas 367 in Cabot about 6:15 p.m., approaching the entrance to a Dollar General Store, when it struck Evans as he tried to cross the highway, according to a preliminary crash report.

Weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the wreck, according to the summary.

A minor died after a wreck Wednesday afternoon that sent two cars off a state highway near Goshen, state police said.

A Dodge Neon was traveling west on Arkansas 45 about 4:25 p.m. when it tried to make a left turn onto a private drive, according to a preliminary crash report.

The Neon did not yield to an eastbound Chevy Silverado, state police said, and the pickup hit the front of the Neon. The Silverado veered off the road, according to the report, and came to rest in a ditch. Its 24-year-old driver was injured.

The Neon also veered off the highway and came to rest in a separate ditch, according to the report.

One minor passenger in the Neon died, and two other minors, the driver and a second passenger, were injured.

The Washington County coroner's office declined to give the deceased minor's age or sex, deferring to state police. State police spokeswoman Liz Chapman said the agency would not be able to provide the information until a full report is completed in five to seven days.

Weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the wreck.

Metro on 12/24/2019