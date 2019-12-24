19-year-old accused of holding Arkansas mother, teenage girl against their will

A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday after a woman told police the teen assaulted her daughter and held them captive, authorities said.

Nickolas Jones faces charges of kidnapping, first-degree domestic battery, first-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree interference with emergency communication and violation of a no-contact order.

The woman, 43, told authorities on Dec. 14 that Jones had held her and her 15-year-old against their will since the morning of Dec. 13, according to a probable cause affidavit.

She said Jones beat the girl with a metal broom handle and also held a knife to the teen’s throat and threatened to kill her if they called the police, authorities wrote.

Friends of the 15-year-old received audio recordings from the victim and went to check on her, according to the affidavit. Jones fled when they arrived, and they were able to contact police.

Jones had previously been arrested on a charge of third-degree domestic battery involving the 15-year-old and a no-contact order had been in place since September, records show.

Online records show Jones was being held Tuesday afternoon in the Craighead County jail in lieu of $450,000 bond.