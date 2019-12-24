Arkansas woman's death believed a homicide, state police say

An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A woman found dead Monday in her Mansfield home is believed to have died in a homicide, state police said.

The body of Melinda Rogers, 57, was found by Mansfield police and a family member around 5:10 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Broadway, according to a news release.

Police were at the home to perform a welfare check, according to the release, after a woman’s arrest in Nacogdoches County, Texas, prompted Texas authorities to call Arkansas law enforcement.

State police took over the Mansfield investigation at the request of local authorities and did not release the identity of the woman arrested in Texas, the charges she faces or her connection to Rogers’ death.

Rogers’ body was being taken to the state Crime Laboratory to determine her manner and cause of death.