Briles now Hogs' 2nd $1M assistant

FAYETTEVILLE -- Kendal Briles was named offensive coordinator at the University of Arkansas on Monday.

Briles, 37, who interviewed on campus with Coach Sam Pittman on Dec. 16, had been in contract discussions last week and signed a letter of agreement Friday. Pittman and Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek signed the agreement Saturday.

Briles will be paid $1 million per season, according to the university.

The term of his agreement will run from Jan. 1, 2020, until Feb. 28, 2021, but it can be extended for two more seasons upon the recommendation of Pittman.

Briles will be the first offensive coordinator at Arkansas to hit the $1 million salary mark, and the second-highest paid assistant on Pittman's staff behind defensive coordinator Barry Odom, who will make $1.2 million.

In 2019, 24 college football assistants were paid $1 million or more, according to the annual USA Today database, including Briles, whose salary of $1.02 million at Florida State ranked 19th.

"We are very excited to have Kendal, his wife Sarah and their three children join us at Arkansas," Pittman said in a UA news release. "They will be a welcomed addition to the football family we are building.

"Kendal brings an innovative offensive approach to our coaching staff. His offenses have been successful by both running and throwing the football in some of the nation's most competitive conferences. He is well known for his ability to both recruit and develop young men into outstanding football players."

Pittman said Wednesday that he hoped to have a hire completed by the first couple of days of this week. He also said some of the final members of his first staff might come on board after bowl season.

Briles, who served as offensive coordinator at Florida State last season, is in a different job for the fifth consecutive year after spending 2018 at the University of Houston, 2017 at Florida Atlantic and 2016 in his ninth and final year at Baylor.

Yurachek provided a statement on the vetting of Briles, whose father Art was fired after a sexual assault scandal at Baylor in 2016, which also led to the resignations of Baylor president Ken Starr and athletic director Ian McCaw. Kendal Briles was on his father's Baylor staff at the time.

"Coach Pittman and I have been in consistent communication as he continues the process of putting together his staff," Yurachek said in the statement. "While in most instances I serve in more of an advisory role as part of that process, Coach Pittman did ask for my assistance, specifically in vetting Kendal in relation to the extenuating circumstances at Baylor University. Kendal was up front with both Coach Pittman and me regarding his time at Baylor and all matters related to his career within college football."

A Broyles Award finalist in 2015, Briles led Baylor to an NCAA-best 48.1 points per game that season and 616.2 yards per gam, the third-highest single-season total yardage average at the time.

Briles is one of at least three candidates to interview for the position with Pittman, along with Major Applewhite and Chip Long. Applewhite, the former Texas quarterback and head coach at the University of Houston, is an analyst at Alabama. Long, a former graduate assistant at Arkansas (2008-09), worked as offensive coordinator at Notre Dame from 2017-19 before being let go by Coach Brian Kelly.

Florida State is competing in the Sun Bowl against Arizona State on Dec. 31. The Seminoles this season rank No. 65 in total offense in the FBS ranks with 403.2 yards per game. The Seminoles are No. 33 in passing offense with 269.4 yards per game, tied for No. 102 in rushing (133.8) and tied for No. 65 in scoring (29.1).

Briles is the sixth announced hire for Pittman, joining Odom, offensive line coach Brad Davis, receivers coach Justin Stepp, linebackers coach Rion Rhoades and cornerbacks coach Sam Carter.

Carter and Rhoades are scheduled to make $225,000 each, the Democrat-Gazette learned through a public-records request.

Meanwhile, the coaching search website FootballScoop.com reported Monday that Central Florida tight ends coach Jon Cooper will be an addition to the Arkansas coaching staff in the same position. The Golden Knights took on Marshall in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Fla., on Monday.

Cooper worked on Coach Josh Heupel's UCF staff with offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, who is Briles' brother-in-law and good friend.

