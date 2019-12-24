Bryant police officer injured in shooting; assailant killed

A Bryant Police officer was shot and wounded during a confrontation with a suicidal suspect, a police spokesman said Monday night. The suspect was then shot and killed by other officers at the scene.

According to department spokesman Sgt. Todd Crowson, officers were called to The Greens at Hurricane Creek, 5100 Hurricane Drive, around 8 p.m. to respond to a suicidal person. That person opened fire on the first responding officers, hitting a female officer. She was airlifted to UAMS Medical Center.

Crowson did not identify the officer or disclose any information on her condition.

When additional officers responded, they fired at the suspect, who was just outside the apartment complex, killing the person. Crowson did not disclose a name or the gender of the suspect.

"You hate to see this happen to anybody," said Crowson. "Prayers go out to all involved, and we are hoping for a speedy recovery for her."

Metro on 12/24/2019