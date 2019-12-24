Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Bryant police officer injured in shooting; assailant killed

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 6:17 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption

A Bryant Police officer was shot and wounded during a confrontation with a suicidal suspect, a police spokesman said Monday night. The suspect was then shot and killed by other officers at the scene.

According to department spokesman Sgt. Todd Crowson, officers were called to The Greens at Hurricane Creek, 5100 Hurricane Drive, around 8 p.m. to respond to a suicidal person. That person opened fire on the first responding officers, hitting a female officer. She was airlifted to UAMS Medical Center.

Crowson did not identify the officer or disclose any information on her condition.

When additional officers responded, they fired at the suspect, who was just outside the apartment complex, killing the person. Crowson did not disclose a name or the gender of the suspect.

"You hate to see this happen to anybody," said Crowson. "Prayers go out to all involved, and we are hoping for a speedy recovery for her."

Metro on 12/24/2019

Print Headline: Bryant police officer injured in shooting; assailant killed

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT