Chiefs 'D' morphs from farce to force

Strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (right) and the Kansas City Chiefs defense has allowed 48 points in their past five games, the fewest in the NFL in that span. The Chiefs won at Chicago 26-3 on Sunday night.

CHICAGO -- Before we gush over this resurgent Chiefs defense and how it's suddenly given up just three touchdowns in the last four games and become an essential part of a tentative trajectory toward a Super Bowl, some obligatory qualifiers:

Few will confuse this unit with the overwhelming group that paved the way to the team's last Super Bowl 50 seasons ago. That dominance was generated by six eventual Pro Football Hall of Famers, as of Johnny Robinson finally getting his due this year.

The Chiefs smothered the listless Chicago Bears 26-3 in a game that more than anything else was a showcase for the fateful draft decisions that Bears fans will forever curse and Chiefs fans will always celebrate.

In the 2017 NFL Draft, the Bears traded up from third to second overall to pick Mitch Trubisky while the Chiefs traded up from 27th to pick Patrick Mahomes 10th.

Mahomes has been nothing less than a sensation, and Trubisky has been the sort of sensational disappointment that routinely overthrows an open receiver for a potential long touchdown pass, as he did with the game still undecided Sunday.

Having said all that ...

The Bears were the ones on the schedule, and the Chiefs had plenty to do with making Trubisky uncomfortable and extending a resounding defensive trend.

And with Mahomes at the helm, this defense doesn't have to be what the 1969 defense was. It simply had to no longer be a liability like the one that the New England Patriots dissected in overtime of last season's AFC Championship Game.

The bar didn't even seem that high at the time: Assembling merely an average, competent defense.

But as it happens, the firing of defensive coordinator Bob Sutton, the hiring of Steve Spagnuolo to replace him, and the extreme makeover of schemes and personnel highlighted by the acquisitions of Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark appear to have established something far more compelling.

This defense has gone from a farce to a force.

Through the last five games, going back to a 24-17 victory over the Chargers before a bye week, the Chiefs (11-4) have allowed just 48 points -- the fewest in the NFL in that span. In giving up just three points in each of their past two games, the Chiefs went back-to-back games without yielding a touchdown for the first time since 2006. And no team coached by Andy Reid ever before had allowed three points or fewer in consecutive games.

The Chiefs gave up 234 yards and squelched three drives on downs Sunday.

You could explain this in technical terms and strategies, but you could also explain it in terms of chemistry created, and will and resolve when things didn't look so dandy six weeks or so into the season.

"They didn't start off great," Reid said. "But [Spagnuolo] was able to keep adding here and there because of the guys' work ethic, ability to study and learn."

New system, new personnel, new voices communicating it meant it was all a jumble for a while, which in hindsight makes sense.

Notice how much faster the players seem to be? That's what happens when you move with conviction instead of confusion, with a sense of purpose and where you are instead of tentative-itis.

Now, Mathieu says, they can let their hair down and go.

"I think we know who we are defensively, and I think that we know we have the guys to get it done," said Mathieu, who believes that with each component of the game thriving the Chiefs are "able to wreck a game."

The defense has a chance to help write a new chapter in Chiefs history with a defining stretch ahead in the playoffs.

The Super Bowl IV champions gave up 20 points total in three postseason games that season, including a 23-7 smothering of the Vikings in Super Bowl IV. That came after giving up just a touchdown to Oakland in the 17-7 AFL Championship Game victory, and after a monumental goal-line stand in a 13-6 victory over the Jets in the Chiefs' playoff opener.

The game has changed, and this defense is something else entirely.

Just the same, qualifiers or not, by all indications this one at least is a substantial part of something pulling together instead of merely an albatross to be overcome.

Put that together with Mahomes, and the Chiefs are capable of making a memorable run.

Sports on 12/24/2019