The World in Brief

Technicians work on the Arak heavy water reactor’s secondary circuit Monday in this photo released by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

China denounces new U.S. Space Force

BEIJING -- China on Monday attacked the newly created U.S. Space Force as a "direct threat to outer space peace and security."

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters that China is "deeply concerned about it and resolutely opposed to it."

"The relevant U.S. actions are a serious violation of the international consensus on the peaceful use of outer space, undermine global strategic balance and stability, and pose a direct threat to outer space peace and security," Geng said at a regular briefing.

China's space program has advanced rapidly since its first crewed mission in 2003. In a report last February, the Pentagon asserted that China and Russia have embarked on major efforts to develop technologies that could allow them to disrupt or destroy American and allied satellites in a crisis or conflict.

China in 2007 conducted an unannounced missile strike against one of its own defunct satellites, creating an enormous amount of space debris.

Geng dismissed such concerns, calling them "unfounded counter charges" that merely provided the U.S. with a justification for its own actions. China, he said, has consistently opposed the weaponization of space and believes international treaties on arms control in outer space need to be negotiated.

The establishment of the Space Force is seen by the U.S. military as a recognition of the need to more effectively organize for the defense of U.S. interests in space -- especially satellites used for navigation and communication. The Space Force is not designed or intended to put combat troops in space.

U.S. withdraws ambassador to Zambia

The U.S. has decided to withdraw its ambassador to Zambia after the president of the southern African nation said he didn't want him there, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. has no immediate plans to replace Ambassador Daniel Foote, one person said, asking not to be identified as the information isn't public.

The dispute started after Foote said he was "horrified" that a Zambian court last month sentenced two men to 15 years' imprisonment for having consensual sex. Foote said the two men's relationship "hurt absolutely no one," adding that their sentencing was particularly disturbing given that Zambian "government officials can steal millions of public dollars without prosecution." Foote didn't specify any officials.

Zambian President Edgar Lungu responded by saying he wanted Foote to leave the country.

The State Department is "dismayed" with Zambia for having effectively declared Foote a persona non grata, it said in an emailed statement, without confirming Foote's withdrawal.

The U.S. provides Zambia with about $500 million in annual aid.

U.S. says Moscow prisoner in good spirits

MOSCOW -- A U.S. diplomat on Monday visited an American jailed in Moscow for nearly a year on spying charges and said he is in good condition mentally.

Paul Whelan was arrested at a Moscow hotel at the end of last year and charged with espionage. He faces 20 years in prison if convicted, but the case has yet to go to trial.

American officials have complained about the delay and say investigators have produced no evidence against Whelan, a Michigan resident who also holds Canadian, British and Irish citizenship.

Diplomats from those three countries visited him Monday along with Bart Gorman, the U.S. deputy chief of mission.

"Paul seems to be in reasonably good spirits," Gorman said. However, he said that Whelan's repeated requests to telephone his parents have gone unanswered.

"We call on the Russian government to allow Paul to make a phone call to his mother and father for Christmas and the New Year," Gorman said.

Iranians start work at nuclear reactor

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran began new operations on Monday at a heavy water nuclear reactor, the head of the country's nuclear agency said.

The move was seemingly designed to intensify pressure on Europe to find an effective way around U.S. sanctions that block Tehran's oil sales abroad.

Starting up the Arak heavy water reactor's secondary circuit doesn't violate Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. But it does inch Tehran's program closer toward weapons-grade levels.

Ali Akbar Salehi explained to state TV that the secondary circuit transfers heat to the reactor's cooling system. He said the entire reactor system will go online in 2021.

Heavy water helps cool reactors, producing plutonium as a byproduct that can potentially be used in nuclear weapons. Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

Britain is helping Iran redesign the Arak reactor to limit the amount of plutonium it produces. London has filled the role left after the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal last year.

Tehran has slowly stepped up violations of the nuclear deal to pressure world powers to provide more incentives to make up for the U.S. withdrawal from the deal. American economic sanctions are having a crushing effect on Iran's economy.

Photo by AP/Francois Mori

Riot police officers guard the Gare de Lyon train station Monday during a demonstration by striking train workers in Paris.

