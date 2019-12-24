Christmas cedar fit for backwoods cabin

The most joyous of yuletide chores took place many moons ago when my buddy Hog Ears and I would head into the woods to cut our own Christmas tree.

Back then, Hog Ears and I were living the dream, sharing a backwoods bachelor cabin so far out in the boons that Santa had to put a brighter bulb in Rudolph's nose to find us. Oh, we were on his good list, all right. Firewood was stacked on the front porch with care, to warm St. Nick's cold derriere.

Our cabin was smack dab in the middle of a thousand-acre Ozarks paradise. A clear, year-round stream flowed through our front yard, right by the cabin's front porch. Our nearest neighbor lived a mile away.

Our landlord lived in town, but rented the cabin to Hog Ears and me so we'd watch his cattle.

"You boys can hunt, fish in the creek, do whatever you want out there. Just keep the gate closed," he'd say.

Rent was pretty steep when I lived in the cabin by myself -- 50 bucks a month, utilities paid. When I recruited Hog Ears to move in, that cut it to $25.

Married folk might deem our cabin unfit for habitation. The only heat was a fireplace in the living room and a wood stove near the bathroom. The kitchen was in between and usually so cold in winter we didn't really need a refrigerator. It was four miles of bad road from the pavement to the cabin.

To Hog Ears and me, the place was paradise. Our landlord's "do whatever you want" blessing included cutting our own Christmas tree.

Around mid-December, we'd hop into Hog Ears' 1970s model Chevy Suburban, way before Suburbans were cool. Off we'd go, splashing across the creek and down a lane into the woods. A red Homelite chain saw bounced around in the back on the drive to a cedar glade.

The clearing looked like a city Christmas tree lot. Cedar trees of all sizes grew in the glade. Golden grass under the bottom branches was nature's Christmas tree skirt. We could choose a Charlie Brown tree, or one fit for the White House. We strolled around the glade, looking for something in between.

"This one looks about right," Hog Ears said, tilting his head back and squinting to see the tree's top. I yanked the saw's starter cord,and the Homelite growled to life in a haze of blue smoke. A minute later the tree was down, and we had it stuffed in the back of Hog Ears' Suburban.

Back at the cabin, we made sure to drag our tree through the front door trunk first. That way no branches would break. Try as we might, the two of us weren't strong enough to muscle the cedar into the living room. It was too big.

Never be without your trusty come-along. A few push-pulls of the handle winched that tree right into the living room. When we stood it up, the top of our Christmas tree took a hard right at the rafters and ran 3 feet along the ceiling. We set the trunk in a stand and secured the top to the ceiling with a nail. You don't see trees like this in "Southern Living."

Next, we got out our tackle boxes. We didn't fish much in the winter, and all those shiny lures made the best Christmas ornaments. Crank baits, jerk baits, spoons and top-water plugs all went on the branches. Spinner-bait blades would twirl a little and reflect light from the fireplace.

A string of lights and we had us a tree, all right, one we cut and decorated ourselves.

Now Hog Ears lives in Alaska with his wife and two lovely daughters. I haven't moved far from that glade of cedars and golden grass where Christmas memories were made.

Merry Christmas everybody, and all the best in 2020. Dang, wish I could still see that good.

