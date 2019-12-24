DE Tyrece Edwards re-opens recruitment

Defensive end Tyrece Edwards announced plans to re-open his recruiting on Twitter after being committed to former Arkansas coach Chad Morris since July.

His teammate, linebacker Drew Francis, who also committed to Morris during the summer, re-opened his recruiting on Monday.

Edwards, 6-3, 240 pounds, of Knoxville (Tenn.) West, chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Arizona, Indiana, Wake Forest, Tulane, Memphis, Arkansas State and others.

Arkansas has one commitment from safety Mike Harris, who committed to the previous staff. The Razorbacks have nine signees going into the Feb. 5 national signing day.