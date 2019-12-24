Electric auto plant receives $1.3B jolt

Rivian, the electric truck manufacturer opening a factory in Normal, Ill., is getting another big investment -- $1.3 billion -- with previous investors Amazon and Ford participating in the latest financing round.

The investment, announced Monday, is the fourth of the year and brings the sum raised for the nascent automaker to more than $2.8 billion in 2019.

The automaker's electric vehicles are scheduled to start rolling off the line at the end of 2020, and it plans to build 100,000 electric vans for Amazon, starting in 2021.

Funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates led the latest round. In addition to Amazon and Ford, funds managed by Ireland-based asset manager BlackRock also participated.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer R.J. Scaringe was not made available for comment.

In an interview with the Tribune last week, Scaringe said the company has been relatively quiet about what it's doing in Normal, but that likely will change next year.

"Over the course of 2020, we're going to be opening up and showing what we do inside our production facility," he said. "Seeing the level of investment going into the plant and to see the number of people we're hiring, I think will demonstrate not only how integrated our tech and our platform is with the plant, but what's to come in terms of ... the flexibility the plant provides."

The plant in Normal employs 250 people, many of whom worked at the former Mitsubishi plant in Normal until it closed in 2015, and Rivian plans to hire hundreds more next year, Scaringe said.

"It's a bit of a construction zone right now. We're making a tremendous amount of changes," he said. "We're taking it from something that was designed to produce small cars on a single line to a plant that can produce multiple electric vehicles."

The Plymouth, Mich.-based company, founded in 2009, unveiled prototypes of its electric pickup truck and SUV models last year.

Business on 12/24/2019