Fayetteville teen is held in shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- An 18-year-old Fayetteville man was arrested Saturday in connection with attempted murder over a shooting incident police said happened in July.

Cambron Laney, also known as Cambron Flowers, of 4023 Serviceberry Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested in connection with attempted murder and criminal mischief, according to a police report. Laney was being held Monday in the Washington County jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Officers were called July 25 to 2071 N. Chestnut Ave. Apartment 9E on a report of a shooting, according to the report. Officers also were sent to Washington Regional Medical Center after a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound in his hand. The man at the hospital was identified as Laney.

Officers found evidence at least eight rounds were fired inside the apartment. Blood was found in the apartment and a trail of blood was found outside the apartment, according to police.

Police said a minor who lived at the apartment said he and Laney and some others were smoking marijuana and talking about guns. The minor, who was not identified, said he had a gun, but one of the others took it from him. The minor said Laney brandished two pistols and held them to his throat while he threatened to "blow my head off," the report says.

The minor said he and Laney fought over the guns, and Laney was firing both of them. Laney allegedly fired several rounds at the minor before the shooting stopped, according to the report. The minor said he saw blood in the apartment and believed Laney shot himself.

Police found a Honda Civic in the parking lot of the apartment that was registered to Laney. In a subsequent interview, the minor told police Laney drove the car to the apartment.

Laney was interviewed and police said he gave multiple accounts of the incident, including saying he was called to the apartment by someone he didn't know and was shot in the hand for an unknown reason, according to police.

Laney was not charged at the time. Sgt. Anthony Murphy, public information officer for the Fayetteville Police Department, said investigators developed additional information over time, and Laney was arrested Saturday at 1792 N. Shamblin Drive, Apartment D.

