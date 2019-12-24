France’s drone hit is a first

This photo provided by the French Defense Ministry communication center and taken Tuesday Dec. 17, 2019, shows a French Reaper drone with two GBU 12 missiles flying over Niamey airbase, Niger. France's defense ministry said Monday that it had carried out its first armed drone strike, killing seven Islamic extremists in central Mali over the weekend. France joins a tiny group of countries that use armed drones, including the United States. (Malaury Buis/EMA/DICOD via AP)

PARIS -- France's defense ministry announced Monday it had carried out its first armed drone strike, killing seven Islamic extremists in central Mali over the weekend.

While dozens of countries use drones, France has now joined a small group of countries that use armed drones. That group includes the United States, Britain and China.

The drone deployment came nearly one month after two French helicopters collided in Mali, killing 13 soldiers in the deadliest military loss for France in nearly four decades.

A defense ministry statement said the drone strike took place Saturday while French President Emmanuel Macron was visiting neighboring Ivory Coast, where France has a military base. Macron already had announced that French forces had killed 33 extremists that day.

The drone strike targeted jihadis in the Ouagadou forest, where a group known as the Macina Liberation Front is active. French commandos "were attacked by a group of terrorists who infiltrated on motorcycles," the ministry said.

"Working in a difficult environment, in a densely wooded region, this action was made possible by the action of ground troops supported by the air component," the ministry said.

The French military successfully tested its weaponized Reaper drone for the first time last week, and Defense Minister Florence Parly called the drones "protectors for our troops and effective against the enemy."

She said they allow French troops more discretion and flexibility, and insisted that France will respect rules of armed conflict in using the drones. She had announced in 2017 that France would arm its surveillance drones after the country suffered a string of extremist attacks.

The use of armed drones has been somewhat sensitive in France, notably because of civilians killed by U.S. drones in Afghanistan and Somalia.

France, Mali's former colonial ruler, led a 2013 military operation in northern Mali to oust Islamic extremists who had implemented a harsh version of Sharia law. Since then, however, Mali's military has failed to stem the violence despite support from the French and a United Nations peacekeeping mission.

The announcement of the drone strike came hours after Macron paid tribute to the victims of Niger's largest extremist attack in recent memory.

Macron visited the cemetery where 71 Nigerien soldiers were interred after the Dec. 10 attack on a remote army camp.

He also met in the capital of Niamey with President Mahamadou Issoufou to discuss the rising extremist violence in the Sahel, the zone in north-central Africa that separates the Sahara in the north from the humid savanna in the south. A summit gathering the five countries of the region is scheduled for mid-January in France.

"We need to define much more clearly the military, political and development objectives for the next six, 12 and 18 months," Macron said.

Issoufou said he hoped the summit would be the occasion to launch a joint call for more international solidarity "so that the Sahel and France are not alone in that fight anymore."

The summit in the French southern town of Pau was initially scheduled to take place this month, but it was postponed after the deadly attack by an Islamic State affiliate in Niger.

During Macron's visit to Ivory Coast earlier Sunday, the French president paid tribute to the victims of a 2004 bombing during the country's civil war that killed nine French soldiers and an American civilian.

Macron and Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, joined by their wives, observed a moment of silence in front of a high school in the city of Bouake that served as a French military base at the time.

Macron said Saturday that the ceremony would mark another step toward reconciliation in Ivory Coast. The country, a former French colony, was split into a rebel-controlled north and a loyalist south during the 2002-2007 war.

The French soldiers and the American civilian were killed during a November 2004 airstrike by the Ivory Coast air force.

France accuses the Belarussian pilot and two Ivorian co-pilots who carried out the bombing of murder and attempted murder. A trial is to begin in France next year, but the three defendants will not be there because international warrants for their arrests were never carried out.

The American victim, Robert Carsky, 49, grew up in Syracuse, N.Y., and spent most of his adult life working in West Africa as a soil scientist and crop researcher.

During his visit to Ivory Coast, Macron joined French forces for a holiday meal and met with Ouattara. On Saturday, he announced that French troops killed 33 Islamic extremists in central Mali. France has some 4,500 military personnel stationed throughout West and Central Africa.

Macron returned to France on Sunday night.

