FULL LIST: Central Arkansas restaurants open on Christmas Day

Here’s a brief list of central Arkansas restaurants that will be open Christmas Day. Where possible, we’re including phone numbers for reservations and for folks to double-check details (because we have verified information as much as possible, but we are not vouching for absolute accuracy).

As with our Thanksgiving list, inclusion is purely a matter of a restaurant, hotel, etc., having provided information to us. It does not in any way constitute an endorsement. And the absence of a restaurant from the list does not constitute either proof that it isn’t open or any form of disdain on our part.

The Wyndham Riverfront, 1 Riverfront Place, North Little Rock, will offer a 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. brunch buffet, with ham, roast beef, turkey and blackened tilapia and a waffle/omelet station. $29.95, $24.95 for senior citizens, $14.95 for children 5-11, free for kids 5 and younger with a paying adult, plus tax and gratuities. (501) 907-4826.

The Capital Hotel, 111 W. Markham St, Little Rock, has already sold out its 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Christmas buffet; the hotel’s Capital Bar & Grill will be open, serving the regular menu. (501) 370-7068.

The Marriott Hotel, West Markham and Louisiana streets, Little Rock, will serve a three-course, plated, prix fixe Christmas meal, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. — $45, half-off ($22.50) for kids. (501) 399-8000.

Icehouse Grill, 1209 Edison Ave. Benton, will serve Christmas dinner, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. — choice of two meats (smoked ham, smoked turkey, fried turkey), three sides, drink and dessert for $18.99. (501) 722-8186

Some area Asian restaurants open on Christmas. Two we know of for sure: Forbidden Garden Chinese Restaurant, 14810 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. — (501) 868-8149; and Fantastic China, 1900 N. Grant St., Little Rock, regular hours and regular menu — (501) 663-8999. (From personal experience: These places fill up early and stay full late. Make reservations if you can.)

Bulgogi Korean BBQ, 317 Oak St., Conway, will be open 11 a.m.-“??”. (501) 358-5923.

And Hurts Donuts, 107 E. Markham St., “never closes,” says franchisee Connor Grimes, “so please feel free to include us in any future lists.”

And, courtesy of Sara Skirboll, resident “Shopping & Trends expert” for savings destination RetailMeNot (retailmenot.com), some information on chain places:

Buffalo Wild Wings locations will be open on Christmas Day this year; hours may vary by location.

Denny’s: Special options include a turkey and dressing dinner pack, cinnamon-roll pancake breakfast and pumpkin or pecan pies.

IHOP restaurants are open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; hours may vary.

Starbucks: Hours may vary.

Waffle House: Open 24/7/365, including Christmas Day.