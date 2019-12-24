Hogs make run at QB committed to Longhorns

University of Arkansas cornerbacks coach Sam Carter impressed junior quarterback Jalen Milroe after talking to him and informing him the Hogs were offering him a scholarship.

Milroe, an ESPN four-star prospect from Katy (Texas) Tompkins, received the offer from Carter on Sunday to go along with 20 other scholarship offers from schools such as Texas, Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M, Florida State, Nebraska, Oregon and others. He's been committed to Texas since July 21.

"He's very personable," Milroe said of Carter. "I like him a lot. I'm continuing to build a good relationship with him. He seems like a great guy and great coach. He pulls for his players."

ESPN also rates Milroe the No. 13 pocket-passer and No. 100 overall prospect for the 2021 class. Carter told Milroe that Coach Sam Pittman and the staff were impressed with his film.

"They all watched my tape, and they really liked it and had great things to say," Milroe said.

Milroe, 6-3, 193 pounds, completed 131 of 211 passes for 2,689 yards, 29 touchdowns and 8 interceptions while rushing 73 times for 378 yards and 8 touchdowns. He was named the District 19-6A Overall MVP as a junior.

As a sophomore, he was named District 19-6A Newcomer of the Year after completing 98 of 174 passes for 1,420 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had 124 carries for 609 yards and 10 touchdowns.

"I feel like I'm a pro-style quarterback that can also run," Milroe said. "I feel like I bring great leadership and also like to lift up the players around me. I work very hard to improve my craft."

He's intrigued by Arkansas.

"Playing in the SEC is a great experience with the game-day traditions," he said.

Milroe, who has a 3.7 grade-point average, said his parents, Quentin and Lola, are big on education. He's planning to major in business with an eye on sports management.

He's impressed with Arkansas' highly regarded Sam M. Walton College of Business.

"In life you need education, and life after football is important to me," Milroe said. "Knowing you'll fall back on your education, I see a lot of pluses majoring in business because I'm wanting to start a business of my own."

His ability to run when needed is enhanced by great speed. He reports recording 4.45 seconds in the 40-yard dash at school.

"I ran at the A&M camp, and I ran a 4.51," Milroe said.

He ran track as a freshman and sophomore and had a personal best of 10.81 seconds in the 100 meters. He also ran legs on the 400 and 800 relay teams.

Milroe said he's firm in his commitment to the Longhorns.

"Right now, I'm 100% committed to Texas, so I'm not looking to do any visits to any other schools," Milroe said. "That's my focus right now is on the University of Texas."

Any possible visit to Arkansas would come only after talking it over with his parents.

"I have to speak with my family about it and see what's the best for me," Milroe said.

Francis decommits

Linebacker Drew Francis, who committed to former coach Chad Morris, announced Monday he was reopening his recruitment.

Francis, 6-2, 200 , of Knoxville (Tenn.) West pledged to the Hogs in July along with his teammate and defensive end Tyrece Edwards. He's an ESPN three-star prospect who had offers from Vanderbilt, Purdue, Arizona, Memphis, Arkansas State and Western Kentucky.

Arkansas signed nine prospects to national letters of intents during the early signing period Dec. 18-20. The Hogs now have commitments from Edwards and safety Mike Harris.

