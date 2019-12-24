Police Beat

Homeless woman arrested in assault

A homeless woman pulled a knife on a witness Monday morning after she was caught stealing something one day before her 42nd birthday, police said.

Peggy Blackwell was charged with aggravated assault, theft of property and obstruction. She was arrested around 9:20 a.m. at the corner of West 12th Street and Bishop Warren Drive, according to a Little Rock police arrest report.

Police arrived and spoke to a witness, who said Blackwell pointed a knife at him after he confronted her about stealing two items, authorities said. A car parts retailer and a vacant store are located at the intersection, but the report didn't disclose the name of the business.

Blackwell refused to cooperate, police said.

She was held without bail at the Pulaski County jail.

Sex offender jailed in failure to register

A local sex offender was arrested and charged with failing to register after he was evicted from his apartment in June, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

David Pratt, 57, was required by law to change his address on the sex offender registry following his eviction, police said.

On Monday, after he was arrested and was transported to the Pulaski County jail, officials discovered he was in possession of glass pipe and a "clear rock-like substance," according to an arrest report.

Pratt was charged with additional counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held without bail.

NLR man charged in officer's assault

A North Little Rock man was accused of punching a Jacksonville police officer in the face moments after being chased down during an escape attempt Sunday, authorities said.

Jacksonville police responded to a home in the area of Vine Street in Jacksonville and saw Damien Dickerson in a back bedroom, according to an arrest report. Police said a woman in the house told them Dickerson had threatened to kill her.

Dickerson, 33, jumped out the window and made a dash to a drainage ditch, police said. Two police officers caught up to him and used a stun gun and pepper spray, which had "little effect," the report stated.

During the melee, Dickerson struck one of the officers in the face, police said.

Dickerson was subdued and transported to the Pulaski County jail, where he was booked on charges of felony battery, fleeing, violation of a protection order and making a terroristic threat.

His bail was set at $10,000, according to jail records.

Metro on 12/24/2019