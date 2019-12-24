Happy birthday. You've been putting effort into a project and not getting the outcome you want. That changes this year. You break through a plateau and start seeing amazing results beyond your dreams.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The bottom line is that you have to do things to remember them. Memories are created with action.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You will find the right match for what you're offering, though most likely not right away. You'll start with situations that work well on some levels but not others, and you'll learn from this so that later you can create an amazing fit.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Ideas live longer than people. Ideas can change what people cannot, scale macro or micro, oceans, asteroids, atoms. Given the power of ideas, shouldn't you be having more of them?

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The options haven't always been conducive to living life your way, but you didn't let that stop you from dreaming about better times. Now you have choices you didn't have back there. Act. Move and make new things happen.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Taking the high road has so many benefits beyond morality that it could even be considered a strategy, and certainly one you'll never regret, no matter how the other person happens to play it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be the chooser instead of the chosen. You're ready. You know enough about who and what is out there to make good decisions. If you wait until someone picks you, you won't get the chance to pursue your own interests.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Yes, it's all coming together and in a way that will defy expectation and explanation. So have faith, keep doing the work and don't worry. Worry ruins the process, which later you'll realize was the best part all along.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Sure, you're known for being serious about your endeavors and intense in your affections, but you can lighten up with the best of them. Your current lightheartedness gives a joyful lift to everyone around you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Prioritizing your mental and spiritual wellness means different things to you at different times. Right now, it's a matter of pacing yourself and being satisfied that whatever you're doing at any given time is enough.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It was once just a little idea, and now it's hogging the dance floor of your mind. This song needs singing. Express it. Let it pop from your mouth the first moment that seems spacious enough.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Warm exchanges happen with those you know well and those you don't. The former will be sweet, the latter enchanting. Socializing is work though. And so it is with all work, for best results, take breaks.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It's pretty simple how this plays out. You do the happy things, and then joy courses through your being. Your passion will inspire, and even those who don't share your interests will be uplifted by your enthusiasm.

Style on 12/24/2019