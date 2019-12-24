• Kyle Wills, 44, a police corporal in Boise, Idaho, said some motorists pulled over for minor infractions such as broken taillights aren't getting tickets but instead are receiving a bit of holiday cheer in the form of two candy bars wrapped in a message about the importance of buckling up, slowing down and driving safely.

• Jerry Williams, a Baptist pastor in Stafford, Va., said he and two other pastors, the Rev. Brian Bennett and the Rev. Andrew Segre, redirected more than $17,000 from their church budgets to pay off school lunch debt at two area school districts.

• Passengers on a tram in Bonn, Germany, smashed a window and forced their way into the cab to stop the speeding vehicle after the driver, who had passed out, didn't respond when riders pulled the emergency brake after the tram had skipped several stops, authorities said.

• Matt Barnes, the deputy police chief of Wausau, Wis., who in a video was shown hitting Mayor Robert Mielke in the back of the head with a snowball, said that "a fun snowball fight is a fun snowball fight," as the City Council considers dumping an ordinance that bars people from throwing snowballs.

• Victoria West, 28, of Joplin, Mo., a behavioral therapist at an autism therapy center, faces two felony counts and is being held under house arrest after being accused of having sexual contact with a 17-year-old student.

• Chad Stricker of Ozona, Miss., who spent days searching for his missing 10-month-old wolf dog named Nymeria, said someone left its collar and an anonymous note in his mailbox to inform him the animal had been fatally shot while digging through the person's trash.

• Ed Gonzalez, sheriff of Harris County, Texas, said a homeowner was wounded but survived an exchange of gunfire in which he killed three men who broke into his mobile home in Channelview, east of Houston.

• Benjamin McIntyre-Coble, a U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant, called it "the best possible outcome to a truly terrifying situation," after a 37-year-old man who had been surfing near California's Santa Rosa Island was airlifted to a hospital after being bitten on the leg by a shark.

• Matthew Barzare, pastor of St. Anne Catholic church in Louisiana's Cow Island community south of Lafayette, and parishioners loaded 100 gallons of holy water into crop-dusting planes to disperse blessings on the town and nearby farms.

A Section on 12/24/2019