Police are investigating the death of a 54-year-old woman found in her Sherwood home late Saturday as a homicide.
Officers went to 221 W. Woodruff Ave. at about 11:55 p.m. and found the body of Sonya Glover, a news release by Sherwood police said.
Glover's body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy, authorities said.
[INTERACTIVE MAP: Search all killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock this year at arkansasonline.com/2019homicides]
According to police, detectives are investigating her death as a homicide.
Police didn't immediately release information on a cause of death.
No suspects were listed in the release.
Metro on 12/24/2019
Print Headline: Lawmen probe woman's death
