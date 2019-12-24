Libyans release Egypt-bound flour ship, Turkish crewmen

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2017 file photo, rebel Libyan commander Khalifa Hifter, meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia. Heavy fighting raged over the past 24 hours between rebel Libyan commander Khalifa Hifter, who is attempting to take control of the capital Tripoli, and an array of militias loosely allied with the U.N.-supported government based there, officials said Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. The fresh bout of fighting comes after Hifter, the leader of the self-styled Libyan National Army, declared Thursday that the “zero hour” of the battle for Tripoli had begun, nearly eight months since he began his offensive to take the city.(AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, File)

CAIRO -- Libya's forces based in the country's east said Monday they have released a vessel with Turkish crew members seized over the weekend.

Ahmed al-Mosmari, a spokesman for the self-styled Libyan National Army, said they found no weapons on the vessel flying a Grenada flag, which was carrying a shipment of flour from Malta to the Egyptian coastal city of Alexandria.

The vessel was seized "because it entered Libya's territorial waters without prior permission," the spokesman said.

The Libyan National Army, led by commander Khalifa Hifter, seized the vessel on Saturday and took it into a Libyan port under its control for inspection.

The vessel's seizure came as tensions are running high between the Libyan National Army and Turkey, which backs Libya's U.N.-supported government based in the country's capital of Tripoli. Since April, Hifter's forces have led an offensive against the U.N.-supported government, trying to capture Tripoli from the militias defending it.

Turkey and the Tripoli-based government signed maritime and security agreements last month. Those agreements have drawn international anger and concern from several Mediterranean countries.

The security deal, which was approved by the Turkish parliament on Saturday, allows Ankara to provide military training and equipment at Tripoli's request. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also said Turkey could send troops to Libya if the Tripoli government formally asked for their deployment.

Separately, European Union spokesman Peter Stano cautioned Monday that "there is no military solution to the crisis in Libya," and called on all parties to cease their military actions.

Meanwhile, Hifter's forces late Sunday extended a three-day deadline they gave militias fighting to defend Tripoli against the Libyan National Army offensive. Hifter's forces are demanding the militias pull out of both Tripoli and the coastal city of Sirte. The new deadline ends on Wednesday.

The fighting around Tripoli escalated in recent weeks after Hifter declared a "final" and decisive battle for the capital. Hifter is backed by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as France and Russia, while the Tripoli-based government receives aid from Turkey, Qatar and Italy.

The offensive threatens to plunge Libya into another bout of violence of the scale of the 2011 conflict that ousted and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

