Little Rock police officer arrested in domestic battery case

A Little Rock police officer was arrested and charged with one count of third-degree domestic battery early Tuesday after a woman told authorities he punched her in the face.

Muhammad Yaqeen, 29, was hired by Little Rock police in February 2016, officer Eric Barnes said. Barnes said Yaqeen has been placed on administrative leave, pending an internal investigation.

The internal investigation is separate from the criminal investigation, he said.

Police responded around 11:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an assault/domestic disturbance, according to a police report.

A 31-year-old woman told officers she and Yaqeen got into an argument, so she went outside to her car to leave.

He followed, she told police, and while he was standing outside the car, he dropped his phone. She said she tried to pick it up and Yaqeen began “struggling” to take it back, according to the report.

She said he then punched her in the side of the head. According to the report, officers saw blood on her left ear and swelling under her left eye.

Yaqeen told officers a different explanation of what happened. He said he was outside the car when the woman “snatched” the phone out of his hand, according to the report. He said he tried to reach into the car to get it, and the woman punched him in the eye.

He said he then punched the woman in self-defense. According to the report, officers did see a bruise under Yaqeen’s left eye.

Police took possession of Yaqeen’s service weapon, as well as his badge and identification.

He and the woman were further interviewed, according to the report, and police arrested Yaqeen.

Both underwent a domestic violence lethality assessment, according to the report.

Yaqeen remained in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday morning with no bond listed.