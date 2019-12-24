Look again at eye-issue ruling, court urged

In this Tuesday, July 23, 2019, photo, Alex Gray, an attorney for Safe Surgery Arkansas, delivers petitions to the Arkansas secretary of state's office in favor of holding a referendum on a state law that expands the type of procedures optometrists can perform. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

An optometrist group on Monday asked the Arkansas Supreme Court to reconsider its Dec. 12 ruling directing Secretary of State John Thurston to count all the signatures submitted for a proposed referendum on a 2019 law that allows optometrists to perform a broader variety of surgeries.

The Arkansans for Healthy Eyes committee and its chairwoman, Vicki Farmer, who is the executive director of the Arkansas Optometric Association, filed a petition seeking a rehearing "to call attention to a specific error of law contained in the court's opinion."

Thurston's office had not counted most of the signatures because of another law enacted this year -- Act 376 of 2019 -- that changed requirements for canvassers, the people who circulate petitions.

In its divided ruling, the Supreme Court said Act 376 contained a defective emergency clause, so the new requirements weren't in effect when the Safe Surgery Arkansas committee submitted its signatures of registered voters on July 23. An emergency clause is added so a law takes effect sooner than it would under normal procedures.

Act 579 of 2019 allows optometrists to perform certain surgeries that have been reserved in the past for medical doctors.

The Safe Surgery Arkansas committee is pushing for the referendum, which would allow voters in the 2020 general election to decide if Act 579 should take effect. The referendum's backers believe eye surgery should be conducted by medical doctors.

Farmer said Monday in a news release that "we believe the [state Supreme Court's] decision was inconsistent with recent precedent, and we think it actually creates a lot of confusion around the referendum process, especially where Act 579 is concerned.

"We're simply asking the court to take another look at the law, and the impact of this decision," she said.

Alex Gray, an attorney for the Safe Surgery Arkansas committee, said the Arkansans for Healthy Eyes committee "simply disagrees with the court's decision."

"In its continuing effort to prevent Arkansans from voting on this important issue, the group now claims the court overlooked something that was clearly addressed by both parties. We're confident the court will deny this request for rehearing, and Arkansans will have their say," Gray said in a written statement.

Chris Powell, a spokesman for Thurston, said signature counting has begun in response to the Supreme Court's Dec. 12 ruling and "will probably be completed within the next couple weeks."

"No comment on the petition for rehearing," he said.

The optometrists' petition said the Supreme Court "failed to acknowledge or adhere to its previous ruling that Act 376 of 2019 was immediately effective according to its emergency clause in the case of Arkansas True Grass v. Rutledge, 2019."

The Safe Surgery Arkansas committee also didn't comply with the pre-Act 376 legal requirements for circulating an initiative or referendum petition because it didn't seek the attorney general's certification of the ballot title or seek relief from the state Supreme Court under Arkansas Code Annotated 7-9-107(d), the Arkansans for Healthy Eyes committee and Farmer said in their petition.

"Indeed, the dispute in Arkansas True Grass presented whether a citizen could require the Attorney General to review and certify a ballot title under that prior law, and this court rejected the claim on the basis that Act 376 took immediate effect," according to the petition.

They said the Supreme Court upheld the emergency clause in the Arkansas True Grass ruling and then overturned it in the opinion in this referendum case.

"This inconsistency in the span of six months upsets the settled expectations of Arkansas's voters and constitutional officers, including the secretary of state and the attorney general, in connection with the initiative and referendum process," according to the petition.

They said that "the General Assembly and the governor intended that Act 376 take effect immediately based on the circumstances and facts before the General Assembly set forth in the emergency clause."

Rebecca Jeffrey, a spokesman for Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, said Monday that Rutledge "is reviewing the petition and determining next steps."

On Aug. 13, the Safe Surgery Arkansas committee asked the Supreme Court to order Thurston to certify the petitions to place the referendum on the 2020 general election ballot.

That came after Thurston's office concluded Aug. 2 that the committee failed to submit enough valid signatures of registered voters to qualify the proposed referendum for the ballot. Thurston's office said the committee's petition needed 53,491 signatures but had only 23,953.

Thurston declined to count most of the signatures submitted by the Safe Surgery Arkansas committee because he said they were obtained in violation of Act 376 of 2019, according to the state Supreme Court.

Before Act 376, paid canvassers were required to give written statements to the petition's sponsor, swearing they have never been convicted of certain crimes that would disqualify them from serving as canvassers, the high court said.

Act 376 added the requirement that the sponsor must give those statements to the secretary of state's office before the canvassers can begin collecting signatures.

Normally, a law takes effect 90 days after the adjournment of the session in which the legislation is passed, but Act 376 contained an emergency clause purporting to give it immediate legal effect in March. Ninety days after adjournment of this year's regular session was July 24.

Justice Josephine Hart wrote in the court's majority opinion issued Dec. 12 that the stated basis for Act 376's emergency clause is "to avoid confusion in petition circulation."

But, she said, "Act 376's emergency clause is not responsive to some real-life circumstance making immediate legislative enactment 'necessary for the preservation of the public peace, health and safety,' as contemplated by Article 5 [Section] 1 of the Arkansas Constitution.

"Without expressing any opinion on the constitutional appropriateness of the rule-changes themselves, we can readily determine that this situation does not amount to an 'emergency,' and that reasonable people could not disagree on this question," Hart said.

