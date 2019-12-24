Love 'em, let 'em go at Roaring River

NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF Kirk Haden of Aurora, Mo., catches a rainbow trout on Nov. 29 2019 at Roaring River State Park. Catch and release fly fishing for trout is allowed Friday through Monday during winter at the park located near Cassvile, Mo.

Mark Henderson got more than he bargained for on Black Friday, fishing at Roaring River State Park.

On his first cast, the angler from Dallas caught a 24-inch rainbow trout while fly fishing with a brown nymph. That's a wall hanger in the wide eyes of any angler, but Henderson gently slipped his trophy back into the clear water.

Park’s second season Catch and release trout fishing season at Roaring River State Park is from mid-November to mid-February on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Only flies may be used. All trout caught must be released immediately. A Missouri fishing license and annual trout permit is required for anglers 16 and older. Daily trout permits aren’t sold during catch and release season. Source: Missouri Department of Conservation

That's the way it is during winter at Roaring River. Anglers can catch all the trout they can muster, but every fish must be released. Catch and release fishing takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday from the second Friday in November through the second Monday in February.

Only flies may be used. Hair jigs similar to crappie fishing jigs are considered flies at Roaring River State Park near Cassville, Mo. The park is situated deep in an Ozarks canyon. Spring-fed Roaring River flows through the heart of the park. Its year-round ice cold water is ideal for trout.

The Missouri Department of Conservation stocks Roaring River with trout for catch and release season and for catch and keep season, which is March 1 through Oct. 31. That's when most people visit the scenic park.

Great fishing isn't the only reason Henderson travels from Texas to fish Roaring River during the winter. He likes the quiet.

"There's nobody here," he said, launching another cast. Only Henderson and two other anglers shared a 100-yard stretch of river.

Allan Strong of Wentworth, Mo., was one.

"We're here every Black Friday. It's a tradition," he said.

His fishing buddies were scattered hither and yon around the park and out of sight.

A small white jig is Strong's favorite trout lure. He fished the jig with an ultra-light spinning rod. Any type of rod, from spin-cast outfits to cane poles, may be used.

Black Friday may be for shopping, but this day after Thanksgiving was meant for trout fishing.

"That's fish No. 15 for me," said Kirk Haden of Aurora, Mo., releasing another graceful trout. Haden was thankful for the selection of egg patterns and San Juan worms in his fly box. Trout put the bite on both, and Haden is happy to release every fish.

Trout don't reproduce naturally at Roaring River. Conservation stocks the stream daily during catch and keep season. Trout stocking is different during winter catch and release season, said Brad Farwell, assistant manager at the Roaring River trout hatchery.

"A week before the catch and release opens, we'll stock about 1,500 fish. Then we'll stock 500 fish every two to three weeks," Farwell said. "During the season we'll stock 100 lunkers, fish that weigh 2 to 3 pounds."

Visitors will notice that Roaring River trout hatchery is closed for an extensive remodeling project. Trout are being trucked to Roaring River from the Shepherd of the Hills trout hatchery below Table Rock Dam, near Branson, Mo.

Farwell hopes Roaring River hatchery will be operating by March 1, opening day of catch and keep season.

Gary Henderson of Bella Vista is a regular among the bundled up Roaring River winter anglers. A peek in his fly box reveals all types of flies, including small jigs.

"Jigs work the best when a breeze puts a little chop on the water," Henderson said. "You want to fish that jig under an indicator (fly fishing lingo for a float). That chop makes the indicator and that jig bob up and down," Henderson coached. Trout go for that nice little jig dance.

Tiny jigs fished with a fly rod work best for him. A good size is 1/124th of an ounce or 1/80th of an ounce. His favorite colors are brown or olive.

By noon, the Black Friday sky turned dreary and wringing with cold rain. Anglers disappeared, headed for home through the shower, mist and fog on this Edgar Allan Poe kind of day.

