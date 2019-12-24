The Nation in Brief

A jogger on Monday passes a large sand berm built to protect low-lying homes from winter storms in Long Beach, Calif.

Mississippi flood district to halt taxes

TUPELO, Miss. -- A north Mississippi flood control district will stop collecting property taxes while it seeks to resolve claims that board members illegally paid themselves more than $350,000.

The Town Creek Master Water Management District filed an agreement in court last week to temporarily halt tax collections, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. The district maintains 24 dams and can collect property taxes in parts of Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss and Union counties.

State Auditor Shad White found in March that district board members were limited to payments of $12.50 per meeting, but had over the years paid themselves as much as $600 per meeting. The state later sued, seeking $523,000, which includes interest and investigative costs.

When he first announced his charges, White also questioned the legality of the district's tax levy and whether it has banked too much cash.

The district agreed in court to seek an independent study offering recommendations about annual dam maintenance, cash reserves and staffing needs.

The district has enough cash to continue normal operations until the study is completed, district lawyer Tom Wicker said. A chancery judge could reorganize the district and reinstate taxes. Wicker hopes the study will show the necessity of paying to maintain the dam

Storms throttle travel in Southeast

Several roads were closed for the Monday morning rush hour in downtown Charleston, S.C., as heavy rain soaked several southern states, forecasters said.

Creeks and streams were on the rise there and across the South. Flood watches and warnings covered parts of Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and South Carolina. An "energetic and moisture-rich low pressure system" brought the torrential rains to the South, the National Weather Service said. High winds also accompanied the system, littering some Georgia roads with fallen tree branches.

Portions of Charleston flooded before dawn due to a combination of coastal flooding and the effects of the heavy rains, the weather service said.

In Florida, the heavy rain and flooding delayed dozens of flights at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The airport said more than 150 flights experienced weather delays and 11 flights were canceled.

Areas around the airport were hit with about 6 inches of rain between midnight and early Monday morning, according to WPTV-TV. By 6:30 a.m. Monday, flight operations resumed.

In Atlanta, a wind gust of 39 mph was recorded Sunday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Man guilty of buying China steel for NASA

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A 32-year-old man was convicted of purchasing Chinese parts for a NASA space launch project and trying to cover it up.

Seongchan "Steven" Yun of Redondo Beach, Calif., was charged with providing a false document to a federal agency and now faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Yun worked for the CBOL Corp., which provides parts and materials to the aerospace industry, including NASA. He was responsible for a contract that would provide stainless steel tubing to carry rocket fuel in support of NASA's Space Launch System/Orion project at Kennedy Space Center.

The contract specifically required the steel be provided by the United States. Instead Yun procured the materials from China and tried to cover up the foreign exchange.

Investigators found Yun had the parts shipped to KSC and created false certifications asserting the steel tubing conformed to all of NASA's requirements.

Texas pays $15.3M over false-data claim

The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has agreed to pay $15.3 million to resolve allegations that it submitted false data about its administration of a food-assistance program and violated the False Claims Act.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program, or SNAP, is a federal program that provides eligible, low-income individuals and families with financial assistance to buy food. Although mostly funded by the federal government, SNAP, eligibility is determined by states, which administers the benefits and performs quality control.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees SNAP, also known as food stamps, requires that the states' quality-control processes ensure that benefits are correctly awarded, bias free and accurately report states' error rates in determining eligibility.

An investigation conducted by the Agriculture Department and several other federal agencies found Texas incorrectly received performance bonuses in 2010, 2013 and 2014 after it manipulated its error rate and submitted false data.

According to the state health commission, about 1.5 million Texans received food assistance in November and 3.38 million were eligible for benefits.

