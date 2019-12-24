N.Y. governor plans polystyrene ban

“From takeout containers to packing peanuts, this material is everywhere and it will continue to pollute our waters and harm our wildlife for generations to come if we do not act,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement about the proposed ban.

Puffy foam containers began to disappear this year from New York City delis, takeout joints and halal food trucks. They were banished from other pockets of the state as well, and in many cities around the world.

Soon, foam containers, plates and cups may vanish for good in New York state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing a statewide ban on single-use food containers and packing peanuts made of polystyrene, a pollutant that is not biodegradable and is difficult to recycle.

The ban, which requires the approval of the Legislature, would make New York the most populous state to enact such a prohibition and only the second, after Maine, to do so.

"From takeout containers to packing peanuts, this material is everywhere and it will continue to pollute our waters and harm our wildlife for generations to come if we do not act," Cuomo said in a statement last week.

The governor's proposal is modeled after a similar prohibition that took effect in January in New York City after years of legal wrangling and intense opposition. The plan is part of a 2020 agenda that Cuomo will unveil at the annual State of the State speech Jan. 8, but that his office began to tease out in piecemeal fashion this month.

If passed, the proposed ban would take effect by 2022 and would be the latest in a streak of environmental measures enacted since Democrats took full control of the New York Legislature this year for the first time in nearly a decade.

A statewide prohibition on most types of single-use plastic bags will take effect in March. In June, the state also approved an ambitious climate plan meant to all but eliminate greenhouse gas emissions in 30 years by shifting to renewable energy sources like wind power, and by curbing the use of gasoline-powered cars.

Lawmakers have also introduced bills that would reduce the use of plastic straws and require that plastic bottles be made of at least 75% recycled material.

The foam-container ban has good odds of passing: The Legislature approved the overwhelming majority of the governor's 2019 agenda.

Although legislative leaders said they would reserve judgment until their conferences received concrete bill language, state Sen. Todd Kaminsky, a Democrat and chairman of the environmental conservation committee, said that he was confident that the Legislature would approve the ban.

"We are all aware that we have a solid waste crisis and that Washington is doing very little to nothing about it," he said.

Still, the proposal will probably be a target of fierce lobbying efforts. The restaurant industry and a trade group representing chemical companies have already signaled their concerns.

Andrew Fasoli, a spokesman for the American Chemistry Council trade group, said that the solution to foam waste was not to ban the material, but to invest in advanced recycling technology capable of processing polystyrene.

Last year, public filings show, the chemistry council spent more than $280,000 in part to lobby against proposed foam bans in Putnam County and New York City. The group spent more than $170,000 in the first half of this year lobbying state lawmakers as well as local jurisdictions weighing polystyrene and plastic bans.

Fasoli said that a ban would affect four upstate polystyrene plants that employ about 1,500 people and that it would force restaurants to pay double for alternative containers.

"Banning individual products does not reduce the amount of waste, it merely changes the composition of the waste cycle," he said in a statement. "The current state of New York's recycling infrastructure is not in the position to deal with many of the alternatives, which would lead to much the alternative containers and packaging still being sent to the landfill."

In pursuing a statewide ban, Cuomo could learn from New York City's tumultuous, yearslong crusade to ban plastic-foam containers, which are commonly, but incorrectly, referred to as Styrofoam containers. Styrofoam is a product made by Dow Chemical; its blue version is used for insulation, and its white version is used in crafts. Styrofoam is not used in disposable food containers.

In 1987, then-New York Mayor Ed Koch called on McDonald's to stop using foam boxes, and the company eventually did. In 2007, Mayor Bill de Blasio, a City Council member at the time, introduced a bill to ban foam trays in schools.

But a citywide prohibition did not gain traction until 2013, when Mayor Michael Bloomberg proposed banning the material. In 2015, de Blasio put the ban into effect, but it was quickly stymied by a lawsuit filed by restaurant owners, manufacturers and recyclers. A judge ultimately sided with the city.

Kevin Dugan, the New York State Restaurant Association's director of government affairs, said that many restaurants had started to phase out foam containers in 2015, unaware that the ban was being fought over in court. The three years of litigation that followed, it turned out, served as a grace period for food purveyors in the city to adjust.

