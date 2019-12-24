• All 50 Cent's son wanted for Christmas was an entire Toys R Us store. He got it. The rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Johnson III, surprised his 7-year-old son Sire with a personal shopping spree at the first reopened Toys R Us store in Paramus, N.J., at a cost of $100,000, E! News reported. A video posted to 50 Cent's Twitter account shows him driving on dark streets, while a suspicious Sire asks why they're being filmed. The rapper parks the car and leads his skeptical son into Westfield Garden State Plaza, New Jersey's biggest shopping mall. A man pulls back a curtain to reveal "Sire's Toys R Us", a private paradise featuring the boy's portrait on giant screens and on the floors. "You can have whatever you see," 50 Cent explains. "All of it's yours so you might as well pick out whatever you want, right?" "Right," the boy answers, before loading up shopping bags with Legos, firing Nerf guns with his dad and swinging lightsabers with Geoffrey the Giraffe, Toys R Us' beloved mascot. "When I asked my Dad for the "WHOLE Toys R Us Store" for Christmas I didn't think he would actually do it, but he did," reads one post on Sire's Instagram, which is run by his mother, Amber Joy. The celebrity shopping spree gives the gift of publicity to the newly revived Toys R Us. Saddled with debt and unable to keep up with online and big-box competitors, the company closed more than 800 stores and shuttered its doors in 2018 after 70 years of business. The rebirth of Toys R Us is starting small, with just the New Jersey store and one at the Galleria in Houston. The new stores are just 6,500 square feet and geared toward experiences, with spaces for events, toy demonstration and in-store play.

Photo by Invision

Executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and girlfriend Jamira attend the world premiere of the Starz television series "Power" final season at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in New York.

• Laura Dern likes the spoken word so much she even enjoys callbacks to re-record lines for her movies. "Some actors complain about it," she says. "But it gives me an opportunity to add something to the film." Dern, 52, is the narrator for a new audiobook production of Little Women, the Louisa May Alcott story that's also coming out this week as a movie directed by Greta Gerwig, with Dern playing the March family mother, Marmee. Like the March sisters, she was raised mostly by women; her parents, the actors Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, divorced when she was little and she spent much of her time with her mother and grandmother. Filming the movie, and reading the audiobook, reminded her of her deep attachment to the fictional family, especially to Marmee. Dern's memories of Little Women date back to around age 13, when she and her grandmother would read it aloud together and when Dern read the novel by herself. "It was an amazing time for me to read the book," she says. "It was around the time I was deciding to become an actress."

Photo by Invision

Actors Laura Dern, left, and Emma Watson attend the premiere of "Little Women" at the Museum of Modern Art on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in New York.

A Section on 12/24/2019