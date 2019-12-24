Australian company adds Rogers location

The United States arm of an Australia-based precision manufacturing company is setting up shop in Rogers and employing 26 workers.

Ferra Aerospace's new location on Buttry Road will do work for companies including Northrop Grumman, Boeing and Lockheed Martin. The facility will have a 24,000-square-foot manufacturing area and include nine high-speed machines, according to a recent news release.

"This new facility allows Ferra Aerospace to expand our capacity in the region and provide additional advanced machining capabilities for our aerospace customers," Jerry Cook, president of Ferra Aerospace USA, said in a statement. "We have been greatly impressed by the caliber of the Arkansas advanced machining workforce and are delighted to bring them into the Ferra family."

Ferra Aerospace's new Rogers operation is part of the company's expansion plans in the U.S. Ferra Aerospace has a facility with a 50,000-square-foot manufacturing floor in nearby Grove, Okla., which is currently expanding to double its size.

In addition to its U.S. operations, Ferra Aerospace has also expanded into India and the United Kingdom.

Missile work planned at 2 Arkansas sites

Raytheon Missile Systems' operations in Arkansas will handle more than a third of the work included in a $1 billion contract announced last week by the U.S. Department of Defense.

The latest contract is for design, production and testing of all components of the Navy's sea-based Standard Missile-6 program.

Raytheon, the world's largest missile producer, has plants in Camden and East Camden.

The Department of Defense said the East Camden facility will perform 33.2% of the work with the Camden plant contributing 1.1%. Remaining work will be performed at other Raytheon operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Ohio and the United Kingdom. Work under the contract is expected to be completed by October 2026.

The acquisition is being handled by Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington.

Murphy Oil, Tyson shares post gains

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 478.79, down 2.46.

Shares of Murphy Oil rose 3.2%. Tyson Foods shares rose 0.53%.

"Upbeat comments from President [Donald] Trump regarding the U.S.-China trade pact helped push stocks higher on Monday along with news that Boeing ousted its chief executive officer," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

