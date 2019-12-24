NORAD offers Santa-tracking options

Monitors are illuminated in the NORAD Tracks Santa center at Peterson Air Force Base, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colo. More than 1,500 volunteers will answer an estimated 140,000 telephone calls from childfren and their parents who will be checking on the whereabouts of Santa Clau on Christmas Eve. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A Christmas Eve tradition that started with a misprinted phone number now lets people worldwide track Santa Claus' journey using the latest technology.

Since 1955, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, has been available by phone on Christmas Eve to tell callers where in the world Santa is at the moment.

Now in its 64th year, NORAD Tracks Santa has evolved to embrace the digital revolution.

The phone service will be available today, as will Santa tracking via NORAD Tracks Santa's official social media accounts on Twitter (@NoradSanta), Facebook (facebook.com/noradsanta/) and Instagram (noradsanta). Santa also can be tracked on NORAD Tracks Santa's website (noradsanta.org), as well as by email (noradtrackssanta@outlook.com) and on its YouTube channel (NORADTracksSanta).

Starting at 1:01 a.m. Central Standard Time, website visitors can watch Santa make preparations for his flight. NORAD's "Santa Cams" will stream videos on the website as Santa makes his way over various locations.

Beginning at 5 a.m., trackers worldwide can speak with a live telephone operator to inquire as to Santa's whereabouts by dialing the toll-free number (1-877-Hi-NORAD), by sending an email or by following the social media channels.

Featuring Santa's North Pole Village, noradsanta.org includes a holiday countdown, games, activities, information regarding NORAD's mission of defending North America and more. The website is available in eight languages: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese and Chinese.

A NORAD Tracks Santa smartphone app is available for both Android and Apple platforms.

Amazon Alexa users also can ask for Santa's location at any time today, and OnStar members can push the blue OnStar button in their vehicles to locate Santa.

"In addition to our day-to-day mission of defending North America, we are proud to carry on the tradition of tracking Santa as he travels along his yuletide flight path," Gen. Terrence O'Shaughnessy, commander of NORAD and U.S. Northern Command, said in a news release.

"The same radars, satellites and interceptors employed on Dec. 24 are used year-round to defend Canadian and American airspace from threats."

Volunteers gather on Christmas Eve at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., to answer the phones and help keep track of Old Saint Nick.

It all started in 1955 when a local newspaper advertisement informed children they could call Santa directly -- but the contact number in the advertisement was misprinted. Instead of reaching Santa, the phone rang through to the crew commander on duty, U.S. Air Force Col. Harry Shoup, at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center, the predecessor to NORAD.

Shoup was quick to realize a mistake had been made and assured the child he was Santa. Shoup then assigned a duty officer to continue answering calls.

A tradition was born, and it continued when NORAD was formed in 1958. Each year since, NORAD has reported Santa's location on Dec. 24 to millions of children and families.

NORAD is a U.S. and Canada bi-national organization charged with the missions of aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning for North America. Aerospace warning includes the detection, validation and warning of attack against North America whether by aircraft, missiles or space vehicles, through mutual support arrangements with other commands.

Metro on 12/24/2019