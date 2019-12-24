NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Look for rock to get on a roll with black bass.

Aaron Jolliff at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said black bass are biting crank baits in crawdad colors. Work the lures along rocky banks. Results are best when the crank bait's bill is bouncing off the rocky bottom.

Alabama rigs and spinner baits may also work. As the water temperature falls, jerk baits should produce some strikes. Average water temperature is in the high 40s to 50 degrees.

Crappie fishing is slow. Try fishing minnows or jigs in the shade of docks. Striped bass are biting brood minnows or shad on the south half of the lake. No word from anglers about walleye fishing.

Beaver tailwater

Flood gates at the dam are closed. One hydroelectric generator is running most of the day.

Beaver Dam Store recommends fishing for trout with Power Bait in bright colors combined with a waxworm. Nightcrawlers may also work. The top lures are small spoons in red and gold or gold and silver. Size 7 countdown Rapalas are another good choice.

During high flows, try streamers such as Clouser minnows for fly fishing. In low water, try fly fishing with size 16 midges. Black, olive and blue dun are good colors.

Lake Atalanta

Jolliff recommends fishing for trout with Power Bait or small spoons. Call the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission trout stocking hotline at 866-540-3474 for the latest stocking information.

Lakes Fayetteville, Sequoyah

Both lakes are closed. They will reopen on Jan. 24. Annual use permits may be purchased then.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends fishing for trout at Lake Brittany. Use Power Bait or small spoons. Try jig and pigs or spinner baits for black bass at any Bella Vista lake.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends using soft plastic baits rigged Carolina style for black bass. Jerk baits and Alabama rigs may also work.

Siloam Springs Lake

Stroud recommends using jerk baits or crank baits to catch black bass.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud suggests fishing for black bass at Lake Eucha with jerk baits or Alabama rigs. Try for crappie with minnows 20 feet deep near wood cover.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said the best fishing for black bass is 45 to 65 feet deep with a jigging spoon or ice fishing jig. Fish along gravel humps and gravel points where there are shad.

Also try the same lures in creek arms that have shad. Alabama rigs or jerk baits fished at bluff ends may also produce strikes.

Sports on 12/24/2019